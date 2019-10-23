'Informal economy can help take Ghana into double-digit growth'
EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede is visiting Ghana to investigate the ease of doing business across Africa as part of the 54 and 1 campaign.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Gumede provided insight into how informal businesses are moving the continent into the 4th industrial revolution.
The informal economy could help take Ghana into double-digit growth.Arabile Gumede, business reporter - EWN
Already contributing 80%, Gumede says it could add another 5% growth.
This would be very helpful to the West African powerhouse that is Ghana.Arabile Gumede, business reporter - EWN
Listen to how Gumede believes Ghana's economy can continue to grow:
_Click here to read more from the Driving Africa’s Development archive.
Click here to return to the 54 and 1 portal - brought to you by Standard Bank._
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Informal economy can help take Ghana into double-digit growth'
More from Business
UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans
EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what will happen now that the British MPs rejected the prime minister's timetable.Read More
Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working
Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
'AfCFTA set to bolster Ghana economy'
Business reporter Arabile Gumede says businesses in Ghana are poised to take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.Read More
Pick n Pay to open 63 new stores as profits in South Africa soar
There’s still plenty of opportunities to expand within South Africa, says Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher.Read More
'6 groundings in 2.5 years suggest overreaction or maintenance is falling apart'
Is there dodgy maintenance? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Guy Leitch (Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine).Read More
When does a township become a suburb? Bonteheuwel's drive to change perceptions
Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie is fighting to have the Cape Flats area perceived as a suburb that drives investment.Read More
'Audit found Mango and Comair planes were signed off by unqualified persons'
The South African Civil Aviation Authority explains some of the findings of its maintenance audit at SAA Technical.Read More
Should Pravin Gordhan get more power?
The Department of Public Enterprises wants more power to oversee SOEs. Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec’s Nazmeera Moola.Read More
SACAA: We did not ground airlines, they grounded themselves
The Civil Aviation Authority has set the record straight on the grounding of several flights following its a maintenance audit.Read More
'I want to ensure my money delivers change to as many people as possible'
Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
More from Africa
Former Botswana president Ian Khama votes for opposition party
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the elections and her interview with the former head of state.Read More
‘Ghana’s informal sector contributes to 80% of its economy’
EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede is in the West African country to explore its business sector.Read More
Mozambique elections: Don't call for rushed results says analyst
Adv. Sipho Mantula reflects on the history between civil war enemies Frelimo and Renamo, who faced off in Tuesday's ballot.Read More
Nobel prize winners using research to end poverty, have links to SA
The winners founded a global research lab that has offices in South Africa specifically aimed at beating youth unemployment.Read More
SA-born wildlife veterinarian captures his work and life journey in photo book
The book is a visual narrative that depicts the life of a wildlife veterinarian and the obstacles facing conservation in Africa.Read More
Important that under-performing economies of SA and Nigeria 'bolster' each other
Prof. Mills Soko weighs in on the regional powerhouses' relationship after the Nigerian president's state visit.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet Absa L'Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award winner
Phoka Nyokong's photographic work focuses on why gender identity is regarded as important and how this can lead to GBV.Read More
Doctors Without Borders - reaching out to survivors of xenophobic violence
MSF Southern Africa's Borrie la Grange talks about the work of the NPO which has launched an #ActionsSpeak awareness campaign.Read More
Africa has royals too - here's some interesting facts about its three monarchies
Forget the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, what do you know about Africa's very own monarchies? JJ Cornish gives us the lowdown.Read More
Africa is uniquely poised for an electronic payment revolution
Companies that design simple user interfaces and create large networks will dominate, says Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.Read More