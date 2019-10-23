'Informal economy can help take Ghana into double-digit growth'

EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede is visiting Ghana to investigate the ease of doing business across Africa as part of the 54 and 1 campaign.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Gumede provided insight into how informal businesses are moving the continent into the 4th industrial revolution.

The informal economy could help take Ghana into double-digit growth. Arabile Gumede, business reporter - EWN

Already contributing 80%, Gumede says it could add another 5% growth.

This would be very helpful to the West African powerhouse that is Ghana. Arabile Gumede, business reporter - EWN

