Scientists develop artificial leaf that produces clean gas
Scientists have developed an artificial leaf that could one day produce a 'clean' fuel alternative to petrol.
The artificial leaf was created by researchers at Cambridge University.
It produces a synthetic gas from energy using sunlight, carbon dioxide and water.
The leaf could eventually be used to develop a sustainable liquid fuel alternative to gasoline.
Professor Erwin Reisner, a renewable energy researcher at the university, explains that the leaf mimics photosynthesis to create syngas.
It's heavily inspired from a natural leaf which are responsible for photosynthesis.Prof Erwin Reisner, Professor of Energy and Sustainability in the Department of Chemistry at University of Cambridge
Our artificial leaf is like a sheet that also takes sunlight and uses carbon dioxide and water. But instead of making sugars, we make syngas which is this energy-rich gas mixture that can be converted into liquid fuels.Prof Erwin Reisner, Professor of Energy and Sustainability in the Department of Chemistry at University of Cambridge
We have delivered this proof of principle that this technology can work... there needs to be a huge investment in scaling and improving the technology.Prof Erwin Reisner, Professor of Energy and Sustainability in the Department of Chemistry at University of Cambridge
We're strongly supported by oil companies. Some of very interested and supportive.Prof Erwin Reisner, Professor of Energy and Sustainability in the Department of Chemistry at University of Cambridge
Listen to the intriguing discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
