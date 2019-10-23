Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader, Athol Trollip confirms party exit

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 21:05
Impossible Return
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:36
Cape Town's Flea Market scene
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:07
Will Mmusi start his own Party?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ebrahim Fakir - Political Analyst/ Director Of Programmes At The Auwa at Socio Economic Research Institute (Asri)
Patricia de Lille
Tomorrow at 07:22
Callers on Mmusi's Resignation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
No Help for Refugees wanting leave Unsafe SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Papy Sukami - Community Leader for Congolese refugees
Tomorrow at 08:22
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Expert on Russia , former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Tomorrow at 10:33
What CEOs for our SOEs need?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Tomorrow at 11:05
Comedian Stuart Taylor on being a Dad
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Stuart Taylor - Comedian
Tomorrow at 11:32
Hannah Lavery - Celebrating the Feminine Physique
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Hannah Lavery - Owner of Hannah Lavery
Tomorrow at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch: Empilweni provides psychological counselling to troubled children and their families
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Tomorrow at 13:40
Lifestyle: Greener Living
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Katta Ludynia - Research manager at SANCCOB
Lauren Howard-Clayton - Spokesperson at Sanparks
Terry Corr - Head of Education at AfriOceans
Tomorrow at 14:07
Cancer panel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Tomorrow at 14:51
INCYMI: Rocky Horror competition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[VIDEO] Football coach disarms armed student and gives him a hug Surveillance video released on Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon the coach hugging the 18-year-old after taking the gun a... 21 October 2019 1:33 PM
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown! Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo. 20 October 2019 12:50 PM
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images. 18 October 2019 2:46 PM
View all World
Cape bodyboarder Tristan Roberts beat the odds to win the world championship SA's bodyboarding star describes how he managed to secure the world championship title and describes his love for the sport. 23 October 2019 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members. 20 October 2019 5:20 PM
Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match. 20 October 2019 2:24 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Maimane resigns as DA leader, Trollip follows DA leader Mmusi Maimane has thrown in the towel. He announced his resignation at a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon. 23 October 2019 6:22 PM
READ: Mmusi Maimane’s resignation address Mmusi Maimane resigned as the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday. 23 October 2019 6:03 PM
Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader, Athol Trollip confirms party exit Maimane’s resignation comes two days after Herman Mashaba announced his resignation from the party and subsequently as Johannesbur... 23 October 2019 5:23 PM
View all Politics
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 22 October 2019 8:31 AM
Stop looking for 'excellence' at private schools, says opinionista Helena Wasserman, the editor of Business Insider SA, says society needs to stop looking for excellence in all the wrong places. 21 October 2019 10:41 AM
'Anybody who shares the Bishops College sex video can be prosecuted' John Maytham interviews social media law expert Emma Sadleir. 18 October 2019 4:17 PM
View all Opinion
READ: Mmusi Maimane’s resignation address Mmusi Maimane resigned as the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday. 23 October 2019 6:03 PM
Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader, Athol Trollip confirms party exit Maimane’s resignation comes two days after Herman Mashaba announced his resignation from the party and subsequently as Johannesbur... 23 October 2019 5:23 PM
Why it's worth forking out for super waiver insurance when hiring a car Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler uncovers some of the hidden pitfalls of car hire contracts. 23 October 2019 4:27 PM
View all Local
How a derelict harbour became the V&A Waterfront, SA’s most valuable real estate Thirty years ago, it was stinky and derelict. Today, it employs 23 000 people and ranks among Africa’s most visited places. 23 October 2019 3:49 PM
Author of 'Breaking Milk' says her book is about separations and connections Cape Town-based medical doctor and author Dr Dawn Garisch describes the metaphors at the heart of her latest written offering. 23 October 2019 2:58 PM
Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 23 October 2019 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Business Unusual - Recap 2019 There have been over 150 episodes of Business Unusual. Many cover subjects that are still developing stories, here are some update... 23 October 2019 7:15 PM
Online platform 'Kush Kush' caters to women who use cannabis products What is CBD? How do you roll a joint? The platform is dedicated to women who consume cannabis and are curious to learn more. 23 October 2019 5:02 PM
How a derelict harbour became the V&A Waterfront, SA’s most valuable real estate Thirty years ago, it was stinky and derelict. Today, it employs 23 000 people and ranks among Africa’s most visited places. 23 October 2019 3:49 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Local

Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader, Athol Trollip confirms party exit

23 October 2019 5:23 PM
by
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Herman Mashaba
Mmusi Maimane
Democratic Alliance DA
DA
Helen Zille
Maimane’s resignation comes two days after Herman Mashaba announced his resignation from the party and subsequently as Johannesburg mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - Mmusi Maimane has resigned as the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Maimane’s resignation comes two days after Herman Mashaba announced his resignation from the party and subsequently as Johannesburg mayor.

Mashaba’s resignation has already placed the DA’s position on coalitions at risk and Maimane’s resignation could make matters worse.

Athol Trollip also confirmed his resignation from the party and exit from politics.

Maimane has had the shortest reign as leader of the DA, resigning just four years after taking over.

He made history when he became the first black leader of the party as well as the youngest.

It was a meteoric rise to the helm of the country’s biggest opposition party when Maimane was elected leader of the DA in 2015.

While his elevation to the position was praised, some insiders argued it was not deserved but rather that he was anointed by his predecessor Helen Zille.

Maimane was part of a group of young black members who left the ANC disgruntled. Young, ambitious and articulate - he impressed Zille almost immediately.

With the support of top leaders, he won hearts inside the DA. He triumphed in the race to be a mayoral candidate in 2011 and Gauteng premier in 2014, although he lost both to ANC candidates.

The former pastor is credited with helping to grow the party’s popularity among black voters.

He campaigned hand-in-hand with Zille – in South African townships, drawing crowds of mostly voters angry with the ANC’s empty promises and internal battles.

After his 2015 win as leader, he was dubbed the “Obama of Soweto” for his impassioned speeches on diversity.

But he quickly lost favour within the party after he started advocating for diversity and race-based policies in the organisation.

The question now is: does his departure from the party he has called home for so many years mark the end of his political career or the beginning of his reinvention as a politician without the blue machine?

WATCH LIVE: Mmusi Maimane speaks to the media

Click here to follow EWN's live blog.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader, Athol Trollip confirms party exit


23 October 2019 5:23 PM
by
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Herman Mashaba
Mmusi Maimane
Democratic Alliance DA
DA
Helen Zille

More from Politics

191020mmusi

[WATCH] Maimane resigns as DA leader, Trollip follows

23 October 2019 6:22 PM

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has thrown in the towel. He announced his resignation at a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mmusi-maimane-resignsjpegjpg

READ: Mmusi Maimane’s resignation address

23 October 2019 6:03 PM

Mmusi Maimane resigned as the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191020mmusi

Is DA leader Mmusi Maimane about to quit?

23 October 2019 1:24 PM

“He might have calculated there’s no way out,” says Dr Somadoda Fikeni, a political analyst at Unisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180206bonteheuwelstationjpg

When does a township become a suburb? Bonteheuwel's drive to change perceptions

23 October 2019 7:43 AM

Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie is fighting to have the Cape Flats area perceived as a suburb that drives investment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

DA to decide if Herman Mashaba will serve his notice period or get cut loose

22 October 2019 4:55 PM

It's reported that some senior members of the Democratic Alliance want Mashaba's membership terminated with immediate effect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskompresser_0632

Should Pravin Gordhan get more power?

22 October 2019 3:29 PM

The Department of Public Enterprises wants more power to oversee SOEs. Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec’s Nazmeera Moola.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhuleko Hlengwa

'Ministers snubbing Scopa meeting on Eskom debt undermine Parliament'

22 October 2019 1:29 PM

Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says it is unacceptable for officials not to attend this engagement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191021balekajpg

'Mbete faced difficult questions. She has done a lot in terms of responding'

22 October 2019 11:00 AM

Xolani Xala (SA Business Abroad) defends his defence of ANC stalwart Baleka Mbete’s "car crash" interview on Al Jazeera.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screengrab-from-video-courtesy-eliane-jabbourpng

[WATCH] Lebanese protestors sing 'Baby Shark' to comfort frightened baby

22 October 2019 10:14 AM

It was a lighter moment after protests began last week against proposed new taxes and in favour of land reforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

Mashaba's exit shows serious racial divide within the DA - Prof Steven Friedman

21 October 2019 4:11 PM

Political studies expert Professor Steven Friedman gives his analysis of the recent developments within the Democratic Alliance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

mmusi-maimane-resignsjpegjpg

READ: Mmusi Maimane’s resignation address

23 October 2019 6:03 PM

Mmusi Maimane resigned as the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kia-picantojpg

Why it's worth forking out for super waiver insurance when hiring a car

23 October 2019 4:27 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler uncovers some of the hidden pitfalls of car hire contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

grantleigh-pupil-art-workpng

My artwork is far from satanic, says Grantleigh pupil

23 October 2019 3:48 PM

The matric pupil at Grantleigh School, whose artwork is at the centre of religious debate online, has issued a formal statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fullerjpg

[LISTEN] Memoirist Alexandra Fuller on her 'aching need' to write

23 October 2019 3:00 PM

British-born, Zimbabwean-raised author Alexandra Fuller speaks to John Maytham about her latest book 'Travel Light, Move Fast'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

motsoaledijpg

Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA

23 October 2019 1:45 PM

Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chad-abrahams-ewnjpg

Bonteheuwel matric pupil has to dodge bullets to and from school

23 October 2019 1:26 PM

EWN's Lizell Persens paints a picture of what matric pupils in Bonteheuwel have to deal with as final matric exams get underway.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Water tap outside

[LISTEN] No need to panic over Gauteng water supply, says expert

23 October 2019 1:00 PM

Visiting professor at the School of Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand Professor Mike Muller gives his take.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

grantleigh-pupil-art-workpng

Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school

23 October 2019 11:11 AM

Grantleigh School in KwaZulu-Natal is conducting an internal probe after Christian parents complained about an art exhibition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA

'6 groundings in 2.5 years suggest overreaction or maintenance is falling apart'

23 October 2019 9:06 AM

Is there dodgy maintenance? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Guy Leitch (Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190416comairjpg

'No evidence of airplane bogus parts found yet, but procedural issues detected'

23 October 2019 8:29 AM

Transport ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Payne outlines results of the audit conducted by Sacca on Mango, SAA, and Comair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Maimane resigns as DA leader, Trollip follows

Politics

Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school

Local

How a derelict harbour became the V&A Waterfront, SA’s most valuable real estate

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Driver arrested after 39 found dead in truck near London

23 October 2019 8:50 PM

De Lille to Maimane over DA resignation: I told you so

23 October 2019 7:29 PM

Maimane & Zille's political bromance: How it all came to an end

23 October 2019 7:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA