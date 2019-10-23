Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.
This week Rice critiqued the Checkers brand, which he rated a “hero”.
The first Checkers opened in 1956, but the largest milestone for it was when Shoprite bought it in 1998.
Checkers’ brand strategy has been excellent ever since, said Rice.
Checkers has been putting some clear water between themselves and Shoprite by moving steadily upmarket… They’re really starting to see the benefits now…Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Their slogan ‘better and better’ is a promise made and kept…Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Their Rewards Card has been launched with a campaign featuring the English television magician, Dynamo…Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
For more detail, listen to Rice in the audio below (and scroll down to watch the latest Checkers advert featuring Dynamo).
This article first appeared on 702 : Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working
