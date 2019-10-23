Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:40
Maimane and the DA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Author of The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires Club and Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 15:50
Mark Banks on Ice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Banks - Comedian at ...
Today at 16:10
Helen Zille reponds to Maimane press statement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helen Zille
Today at 16:20
KushKush:Africa’s first female-focused cannabis platform
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jo Hope - Founder of Kush Kush
Today at 16:55
Get Amahle to African Youth Chess Tournament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Trinity Van Beeck - 12 year old chess player
Today at 17:20
"Politics can be a cruel game, as Mmusi Maimane has found out" - Daniel Silke
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 17:46
My African Conquest: Cape to Cairo at 80
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Albu - Author of My African Conquest: Cape to Cairo at 80
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:22
Old Mutual underestimated SA's love of a side hustle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:22
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Expert on Russia , former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Tomorrow at 10:33
What CEOs for our SOEs need?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Tomorrow at 11:05
Comedian Stuart Taylor on being a Dad
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Stuart Taylor - Comedian
Tomorrow at 11:32
Hannah Lavery - Celebrating the Feminine Physique
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Hannah Lavery - Owner of Hannah Lavery
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[VIDEO] Football coach disarms armed student and gives him a hug Surveillance video released on Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon the coach hugging the 18-year-old after taking the gun a... 21 October 2019 1:33 PM
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown! Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo. 20 October 2019 12:50 PM
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images. 18 October 2019 2:46 PM
View all World
Cape bodyboarder Tristan Roberts beat the odds to win the world championship SA's bodyboarding star describes how he managed to secure the world championship title and describes his love for the sport. 23 October 2019 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members. 20 October 2019 5:20 PM
Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match. 20 October 2019 2:24 PM
View all Sport
Is DA leader Mmusi Maimane about to quit? “He might have calculated there’s no way out,” says Dr Somadoda Fikeni, a political analyst at Unisa. 23 October 2019 1:24 PM
When does a township become a suburb? Bonteheuwel's drive to change perceptions Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie is fighting to have the Cape Flats area perceived as a suburb that drives investment. 23 October 2019 7:43 AM
DA to decide if Herman Mashaba will serve his notice period or get cut loose It's reported that some senior members of the Democratic Alliance want Mashaba's membership terminated with immediate effect. 22 October 2019 4:55 PM
View all Politics
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 22 October 2019 8:31 AM
Stop looking for 'excellence' at private schools, says opinionista Helena Wasserman, the editor of Business Insider SA, says society needs to stop looking for excellence in all the wrong places. 21 October 2019 10:41 AM
'Anybody who shares the Bishops College sex video can be prosecuted' John Maytham interviews social media law expert Emma Sadleir. 18 October 2019 4:17 PM
View all Opinion
My artwork is far from satanic, says Grantleigh pupil The matric pupil at Grantleigh School, whose artwork is at the centre of religious debate online, has issued a formal statement. 23 October 2019 3:48 PM
[LISTEN] Memoirist Alexandra Fuller on her 'aching need' to write British-born, Zimbabwean-raised author Alexandra Fuller speaks to John Maytham about her latest book 'Travel Light, Move Fast'. 23 October 2019 3:00 PM
Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains. 23 October 2019 1:45 PM
View all Local
How a derelict harbour became the V&A Waterfront, SA’s most valuable real estate Thirty years ago, it was stinky and derelict. Today, it employs 23 000 people and ranks among Africa’s most visited places. 23 October 2019 3:49 PM
Author of 'Breaking Milk' says her book is about separations and connections Cape Town-based medical doctor and author Dr Dawn Garisch describes the metaphors at the heart of her latest written offering. 23 October 2019 2:58 PM
Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 23 October 2019 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
How a derelict harbour became the V&A Waterfront, SA’s most valuable real estate Thirty years ago, it was stinky and derelict. Today, it employs 23 000 people and ranks among Africa’s most visited places. 23 October 2019 3:49 PM
UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what will happen now that the British MPs rejected the prime minister's timetable. 23 October 2019 2:09 PM
Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 23 October 2019 12:30 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working

23 October 2019 12:30 PM
by
Tags:
Marketing
The Money Show
Shoprite
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Checkers
branding
dynamo
checkers rewards card
Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.

This week Rice critiqued the Checkers brand, which he rated a “hero”.

The first Checkers opened in 1956, but the largest milestone for it was when Shoprite bought it in 1998.

Checkers’ brand strategy has been excellent ever since, said Rice.

Checkers has been putting some clear water between themselves and Shoprite by moving steadily upmarket… They’re really starting to see the benefits now…

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Their slogan ‘better and better’ is a promise made and kept…

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Their Rewards Card has been launched with a campaign featuring the English television magician, Dynamo…

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

For more detail, listen to Rice in the audio below (and scroll down to watch the latest Checkers advert featuring Dynamo).

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working


23 October 2019 12:30 PM
by
Tags:
Marketing
The Money Show
Shoprite
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Checkers
branding
dynamo
checkers rewards card

More from Ad Feature

yves-saint-laurent-condomjpg

Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop

16 October 2019 2:51 PM

Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sasol-glug-glug-youtube-screengrabpng

[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list)

9 October 2019 1:02 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190718-peter-moyo-edjpg

Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day

2 October 2019 2:48 PM

Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-king-bacon-kingpng

Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger')

18 September 2019 11:40 AM

"They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure," says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chicken-facepng

Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice

11 September 2019 10:32 AM

“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

red-bulljpg

Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!

27 August 2019 8:51 PM

The company has agreed to settle. Because it said Red Bull gives you wings, and it doesn’t. Oh, Canada!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gamejpg

Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts

20 August 2019 7:41 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice praises the new Game advertising campaign and Cognitive Agency, the brains behind it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

clubman-modern-african-gentlemen-editionpng

What is a 'Modern African Gentlemen'? Mini SA asks a 'pretentious' question

16 July 2019 8:02 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice hates Mini South Africa’s new "Clubman Modern African Gentlemen Edition".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

savannahpng

[WATCH] Non-alcoholic Savanna? That breaks all the rules!

9 July 2019 8:17 PM

Ad expert Andy Rice loves the funny new Savanna TV commercial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-coffee-malusijpg

Nando’s owns the internet! VW tests diesel fumes on humans and monkeys...

30 January 2018 7:22 PM

NATIVE VML's Ben Wagner gives Nando’s #MarkFishChallenge tweet a “hero” rating, but slams VW for yet another, huge PR blunder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from But does it work?

yves-saint-laurent-condomjpg

Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop

16 October 2019 2:51 PM

Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sasol-glug-glug-youtube-screengrabpng

[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list)

9 October 2019 1:02 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190718-peter-moyo-edjpg

Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day

2 October 2019 2:48 PM

Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-king-bacon-kingpng

Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger')

18 September 2019 11:40 AM

"They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure," says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chicken-facepng

Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice

11 September 2019 10:32 AM

“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

red-bulljpg

Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!

27 August 2019 8:51 PM

The company has agreed to settle. Because it said Red Bull gives you wings, and it doesn’t. Oh, Canada!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gamejpg

Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts

20 August 2019 7:41 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice praises the new Game advertising campaign and Cognitive Agency, the brains behind it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

clubman-modern-african-gentlemen-editionpng

What is a 'Modern African Gentlemen'? Mini SA asks a 'pretentious' question

16 July 2019 8:02 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice hates Mini South Africa’s new "Clubman Modern African Gentlemen Edition".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

savannahpng

[WATCH] Non-alcoholic Savanna? That breaks all the rules!

9 July 2019 8:17 PM

Ad expert Andy Rice loves the funny new Savanna TV commercial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dstvpng

DStv and Standard Bank team up – and fail spectacularly

2 July 2019 9:04 PM

The two companies are running a 40-second advertisement. Branding expert Andy Rice is not impressed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school

Local

How a derelict harbour became the V&A Waterfront, SA’s most valuable real estate

Business Lifestyle

My artwork is far from satanic, says Grantleigh pupil

Local

EWN Highlights

Report calls for legalisation of drugs to curb gang violence in WC

23 October 2019 3:42 PM

Lesufi confirms criminal complaint laid over Kempton Park school attack

23 October 2019 2:29 PM

Maimane's expected resignation set to throw DA into further turmoil

23 October 2019 2:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA