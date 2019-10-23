Visiting professor at the School of Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand Professor Mike Muller says while there is no water crisis in Gauteng, the province must plan, suggesting that not enough is being done to look at the challenges ahead.

The Department of Water and Sanitation on Monday said the hot weather combined with a lack of rain in the province was contributing to the rapid decline in the level of the Vaal Dam causing concern amongst residents.

There is no current crisis in Gauteng, we are at the beginning of the rainy season. There is no reason at the moment for people to worry. Mike Muller, Visiting professor - University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance

Muller says the water crisis in Cape Town was a teachable moment.

Cape Town is provided as an excellent teaching case because what happened in Cape Town is people said look we are going to be ok.... and then of course they discovered that when there was a drought they really would have preferred to have some extra storage and some extra capacity. Mike Muller, Visiting professor - University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance

If you want to avoid Cape Town Day Zero, look ahead, understand what needs to be done and make sure your political leadership and technical leadership does it. Mike Muller, Visiting professor - University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance

I am trying to encourage government to focus on the plan and make sure they rebuild some of the institutions that have been very badly damaged over the last couple of years. Mike Muller, Visiting professor - University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance

Click on the link below to hear more...

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] No need to panic over Gauteng water supply, says expert