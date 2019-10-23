[LISTEN] No need to panic over Gauteng water supply, says expert
Visiting professor at the School of Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand Professor Mike Muller says while there is no water crisis in Gauteng, the province must plan, suggesting that not enough is being done to look at the challenges ahead.
The Department of Water and Sanitation on Monday said the hot weather combined with a lack of rain in the province was contributing to the rapid decline in the level of the Vaal Dam causing concern amongst residents.
There is no current crisis in Gauteng, we are at the beginning of the rainy season. There is no reason at the moment for people to worry.Mike Muller, Visiting professor - University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance
Muller says the water crisis in Cape Town was a teachable moment.
Cape Town is provided as an excellent teaching case because what happened in Cape Town is people said look we are going to be ok.... and then of course they discovered that when there was a drought they really would have preferred to have some extra storage and some extra capacity.Mike Muller, Visiting professor - University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance
If you want to avoid Cape Town Day Zero, look ahead, understand what needs to be done and make sure your political leadership and technical leadership does it.Mike Muller, Visiting professor - University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance
I am trying to encourage government to focus on the plan and make sure they rebuild some of the institutions that have been very badly damaged over the last couple of years.Mike Muller, Visiting professor - University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance
Click on the link below to hear more...
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] No need to panic over Gauteng water supply, says expert
More from Local
My artwork is far from satanic, says Grantleigh pupil
The matric pupil at Grantleigh pupil, whose artwork is at the centre of religious debate online, has issued a formal statement.Read More
[LISTEN] Memoirist Alexandra Fuller on her 'aching need' to write
British-born, Zimbabwean-raised author Alexandra Fuller speaks to John Maytham about her latest book 'Travel Light, Move Fast'.Read More
Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA
Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains.Read More
Bonteheuwel matric pupil has to dodge bullets to and from school
EWN's Lizell Persens paints a picture of what matric pupils in Bonteheuwel have to deal with as final matric exams get underway.Read More
Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school
Grantleigh School in KwaZulu-Natal is conducting an internal probe after Christian parents complained about an art exhibition.Read More
'6 groundings in 2.5 years suggest overreaction or maintenance is falling apart'
Is there dodgy maintenance? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Guy Leitch (Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine).Read More
'No evidence of airplane bogus parts found yet, but procedural issues detected'
Transport ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Payne outlines results of the audit conducted by Sacca on Mango, SAA, and Comair.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to Salt River rental hike backlash
Mayoral committee member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management James Vos says tenants must come forward with new leases.Read More
[LISTEN] Why is Vodacom network-locking some smartphones?
The practice of network-locking is common in many markets, including the US.Read More
Rediscovered photos of Blue Notes give insight into SA's jazz history
The pictures were taken in 1964 by young South African student and photography enthusiast, Norman Owen-Smith.Read More