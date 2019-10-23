Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA

Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on Wednesday sought to clear up ongoing confusion over the requirements which need to be met by those wishing to take minor children out of the country.

Speaking to Kieno Kammies on CapeTalk the minister admitted that in recent years there had been widespread confusion over the rules governing the movement of children into and out of South Africa.

In 2014 a controversial directive was introduced by the department seeking, it said, to prevent the illegal trafficking of minors.

If a person wished to bring a child into South Africa, they would need to provide the birth certificate of that child.

Motsaloed says that requirement has now been scrapped.

There were problems about the flow of tourism in the country so we've done away with that. Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

The second issue says Motsoaledi, is where a parent wishes to take a child out of South Africa.

All we want is consent from the other parent. The child was bought into the world by two parents Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

The reasons are very simple. We don't want a situation where the couples are clashing and fighting and one takes the child and skips out of the country. Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

