Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA
Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on Wednesday sought to clear up ongoing confusion over the requirements which need to be met by those wishing to take minor children out of the country.
Speaking to Kieno Kammies on CapeTalk the minister admitted that in recent years there had been widespread confusion over the rules governing the movement of children into and out of South Africa.
In 2014 a controversial directive was introduced by the department seeking, it said, to prevent the illegal trafficking of minors.
If a person wished to bring a child into South Africa, they would need to provide the birth certificate of that child.
Motsaloed says that requirement has now been scrapped.
There were problems about the flow of tourism in the country so we've done away with that.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
The second issue says Motsoaledi, is where a parent wishes to take a child out of South Africa.
All we want is consent from the other parent. The child was bought into the world by two parentsDr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
The reasons are very simple. We don't want a situation where the couples are clashing and fighting and one takes the child and skips out of the country.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
Listen as Dr Motsoaledi expands of the reasons for the unabridged birth certificate requirement:
Listen to the full interview below:
More from World
UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans
EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what will happen now that the British MPs rejected the prime minister's timetable.Read More
Scientists develop artificial leaf that produces clean gas
The leaf can produce gas that has the potential to become a sustainable alternative to petrol. A Cambridge professor explains.Read More
[VIDEO] Football coach disarms armed student and gives him a hug
Surveillance video released on Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon the coach hugging the 18-year-old after taking the gun away.Read More
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown!
Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo.Read More
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views
Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images.Read More
Brexit: Next few days 'crucial' after negotiating teams reach deal
EWN's UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives details on the latest developments around Brexit.Read More
It's VW, but not as you know it - Why did Volkswagen change its logo?
John Maytham asks what's behind Volkswagen's new-look logo...Read More
Cape Town to host leading experts from water-scarce cities around the world
Cape Town will host a major global conference on climate change at the start of 2020. Event's organiser explains what to expect.Read More
Mozambicans in Benoni still waiting for ballot papers
Mozambique News Agency English editor Paul Fauvet says most polling stations in Mozambique opened on time.Read More
There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes
Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwear.Read More
More from Local
My artwork is far from satanic, says Grantleigh pupil
The matric pupil at Grantleigh School, whose artwork is at the centre of religious debate online, has issued a formal statement.Read More
[LISTEN] Memoirist Alexandra Fuller on her 'aching need' to write
British-born, Zimbabwean-raised author Alexandra Fuller speaks to John Maytham about her latest book 'Travel Light, Move Fast'.Read More
Bonteheuwel matric pupil has to dodge bullets to and from school
EWN's Lizell Persens paints a picture of what matric pupils in Bonteheuwel have to deal with as final matric exams get underway.Read More
[LISTEN] No need to panic over Gauteng water supply, says expert
Visiting professor at the School of Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand Professor Mike Muller gives his take.Read More
Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school
Grantleigh School in KwaZulu-Natal is conducting an internal probe after Christian parents complained about an art exhibition.Read More
'6 groundings in 2.5 years suggest overreaction or maintenance is falling apart'
Is there dodgy maintenance? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Guy Leitch (Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine).Read More
'No evidence of airplane bogus parts found yet, but procedural issues detected'
Transport ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Payne outlines results of the audit conducted by Sacca on Mango, SAA, and Comair.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to Salt River rental hike backlash
Mayoral committee member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management James Vos says tenants must come forward with new leases.Read More
[LISTEN] Why is Vodacom network-locking some smartphones?
The practice of network-locking is common in many markets, including the US.Read More
Rediscovered photos of Blue Notes give insight into SA's jazz history
The pictures were taken in 1964 by young South African student and photography enthusiast, Norman Owen-Smith.Read More