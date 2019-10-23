[WATCH] Maimane resigns as DA leader, Trollip follows

Mmusi Maimane has announced his resignation as the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Maimane addressed the media on Wednesday afternoon following mounting speculation about the outcomes of a meeting by the party's federal executive.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba tendered his resignation on Monday after the appointment of Helen Zille as the party's council chairperson.

Mashaba said he could no longer stand the right-wing element in the DA.

Speculation has been swirling that Maimane could be next to quit following Mashaba's exit.

Maimane was named DA leader in May 2015 at the DA's federal congress held in Port Elizabeth.

His election as the youngest and first black DA leader marked a historic moment for South African politics at the time.

Atholl Trollip then also resigned from the party.