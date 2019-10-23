[WATCH] Maimane resigns as DA leader, Trollip follows
Mmusi Maimane has announced his resignation as the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA).
Maimane addressed the media on Wednesday afternoon following mounting speculation about the outcomes of a meeting by the party's federal executive.
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba tendered his resignation on Monday after the appointment of Helen Zille as the party's council chairperson.
RELATED: Mashaba's exit shows serious racial divide within the DA - Prof Steven Friedman
Mashaba said he could no longer stand the right-wing element in the DA.
Speculation has been swirling that Maimane could be next to quit following Mashaba's exit.
RELATED: DA to decide if Herman Mashaba will serve his notice period or get cut loose
Maimane was named DA leader in May 2015 at the DA's federal congress held in Port Elizabeth.
His election as the youngest and first black DA leader marked a historic moment for South African politics at the time.
Atholl Trollip then also resigned from the party.
BREAKING: Athol Trollip also joins #MmusiMaimane and resigns. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/uxuVTl5IZp— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) October 23, 2019
