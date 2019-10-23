Streaming issues? Report here
Africa

Former Botswana president Ian Khama votes for opposition party

23 October 2019 1:30 PM
by
Tags:
Botswana
Voting
Ian Khama
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the elections and her interview with the former head of state.

Voting is underway in Botswana for the hotly-contested elections.

Former president Ian Khana told Eyewitness News that he voted for Botswana Patriotic Front, a new party that broke away from the governing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has more.

President Ian Khama had a bitter fallout with President Mokgweetsi Masisi and he has vowed to ensure that the BDP leaves its power.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Voting is going well according to the IEC [Independent Electoral Commission] and they don't expect any hindrances.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...


This article first appeared on 702 : Former Botswana president Ian Khama votes for opposition party


23 October 2019 1:30 PM
by
Tags:
Botswana
Voting
Ian Khama


