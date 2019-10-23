Former Botswana president Ian Khama votes for opposition party
Voting is underway in Botswana for the hotly-contested elections.
Former president Ian Khana told Eyewitness News that he voted for Botswana Patriotic Front, a new party that broke away from the governing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has more.
President Ian Khama had a bitter fallout with President Mokgweetsi Masisi and he has vowed to ensure that the BDP leaves its power.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Voting is going well according to the IEC [Independent Electoral Commission] and they don't expect any hindrances.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
#BotswanaElections2019— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 23, 2019
Former Botswana President Ian Khama tells @nthakoana he voted for Botswana Patriotic Front because he is disappointed BDP Masisi has become like some African leaders who are drunk on power#KhamaVotesBPF pic.twitter.com/c7sxeX8ij1
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Former Botswana president Ian Khama votes for opposition party
