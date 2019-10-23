Former Botswana president Ian Khama votes for opposition party

Voting is underway in Botswana for the hotly-contested elections.

Former president Ian Khana told Eyewitness News that he voted for Botswana Patriotic Front, a new party that broke away from the governing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has more.

President Ian Khama had a bitter fallout with President Mokgweetsi Masisi and he has vowed to ensure that the BDP leaves its power. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Voting is going well according to the IEC [Independent Electoral Commission] and they don't expect any hindrances. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

