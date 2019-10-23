Bonteheuwel matric pupil has to dodge bullets to and from school
Bonteheuwel matric student Chad Abrahams has opened up about the tough realities he faces living in the gang-infested area.
Abrahams attends Arcadia Senior Secondary School in Bonteheuwel, where he is the top student in his class.
But for him, travelling to and from school can sometimes be a matter of life and death.
At least 44 people were murdered in Bonteheuwel within the first six months of the year.
The 18-year-old sat down with EWN's Lizell Persens to relay his experience of having to dodge bullets.
Read the full story on EWN: Bullets and books: The story of a Bonteheuwel matric
He's opened up about the fact that he's not merely dealing with the start of his final matric exams, but he's dealt with situations where he's basically battling to stay alive.Lizell Persens, EWN contributor
He's had to dodge bullets while walking home from school throughout his exams and was once cornered by a gang.Lizell Persens, EWN contributor
He told EWN that he still trembles with fear whenever he sees a group of people standing at a corner because he fears it's a gang.Lizell Persens, EWN contributor
Listen to the story:
