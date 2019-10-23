UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans

On Tuesday the British parliament rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s tight timetable for ratifying the Brexit deal.

Johnson had ahead of the vote warned parliament that if it defeated him on the timetable and forced a delay until January then he would abandon his attempt to ratify the deal and push for an election instead

Melanie Rice on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey for more insight on the matter.

At the moment the ball is in the European Union's (EU's) court as Brexit is supposed to happen in eight days' time. It looks like we are going to get what some call a Brextension. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN

If the extension happens, the EU would want to make sure that there is enough time for members of parliament to debate the bill in full, he explains.

The general election matter, that I think is where we are headed for next. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN

