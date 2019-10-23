UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans
On Tuesday the British parliament rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s tight timetable for ratifying the Brexit deal.
Johnson had ahead of the vote warned parliament that if it defeated him on the timetable and forced a delay until January then he would abandon his attempt to ratify the deal and push for an election instead
RELATED: 'Whether Brexit deal or no deal, trade between SA and UK won't be disrupted'
Melanie Rice on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey for more insight on the matter.
At the moment the ball is in the European Union's (EU's) court as Brexit is supposed to happen in eight days' time. It looks like we are going to get what some call a Brextension.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN
If the extension happens, the EU would want to make sure that there is enough time for members of parliament to debate the bill in full, he explains.
The general election matter, that I think is where we are headed for next.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans
More from World
Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA
Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains.Read More
Scientists develop artificial leaf that produces clean gas
The leaf can produce gas that has the potential to become a sustainable alternative to petrol. A Cambridge professor explains.Read More
[VIDEO] Football coach disarms armed student and gives him a hug
Surveillance video released on Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon the coach hugging the 18-year-old after taking the gun away.Read More
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown!
Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo.Read More
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views
Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images.Read More
Brexit: Next few days 'crucial' after negotiating teams reach deal
EWN's UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives details on the latest developments around Brexit.Read More
It's VW, but not as you know it - Why did Volkswagen change its logo?
John Maytham asks what's behind Volkswagen's new-look logo...Read More
Cape Town to host leading experts from water-scarce cities around the world
Cape Town will host a major global conference on climate change at the start of 2020. Event's organiser explains what to expect.Read More
Mozambicans in Benoni still waiting for ballot papers
Mozambique News Agency English editor Paul Fauvet says most polling stations in Mozambique opened on time.Read More
There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes
Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwear.Read More
More from Business
How a derelict harbour became the V&A Waterfront, SA’s most valuable real estate
Thirty years ago, it was stinky and derelict. Today, it employs 23 000 people and ranks among Africa’s most visited places.Read More
Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working
Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
'AfCFTA set to bolster Ghana economy'
Business reporter Arabile Gumede says businesses in Ghana are poised to take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.Read More
'Informal economy can help take Ghana into double-digit growth'
EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede shares how Ghanaian business is evolving along with the 4th industrial revolution.Read More
Pick n Pay to open 63 new stores as profits in South Africa soar
There’s still plenty of opportunities to expand within South Africa, says Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher.Read More
'6 groundings in 2.5 years suggest overreaction or maintenance is falling apart'
Is there dodgy maintenance? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Guy Leitch (Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine).Read More
When does a township become a suburb? Bonteheuwel's drive to change perceptions
Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie is fighting to have the Cape Flats area perceived as a suburb that drives investment.Read More
'Audit found Mango and Comair planes were signed off by unqualified persons'
The South African Civil Aviation Authority explains some of the findings of its maintenance audit at SAA Technical.Read More
Should Pravin Gordhan get more power?
The Department of Public Enterprises wants more power to oversee SOEs. Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec’s Nazmeera Moola.Read More
SACAA: We did not ground airlines, they grounded themselves
The Civil Aviation Authority has set the record straight on the grounding of several flights following its a maintenance audit.Read More