Is DA leader Mmusi Maimane about to quit?
He will not jump without fighting… He might have calculated there’s no way out… Something cataclysmic would’ve had to happen [for him to resign] …Dr Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst - Unisa
Speculation is rife that Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is about to resign.
DA leaders are meeting, two days after the resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Mashaba quit after the DA’s federal executive (Fedex) chose Helen Zille as its Chairperson.
Melanie Rice interviewed Dr Somadoda Fikeni, a political analyst at the University of South Africa (Unisa).
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
When he lost to Helen Zille… he realised for the rest of his term he’ll be under her tutelage, she might be vindictive about the way she was treated…Dr Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst - Unisa
The old guard leadership still have the networks to the funders. If funders might say they’ll stop funding because of his lack of direction, then those are some of the additional pressures…Dr Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst - Unisa
That [a replacement for Maimane] is probably the biggest headache the DA has…Dr Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst - Unisa
That [the formation of a breakaway party] is increasingly becoming a possibility… They would have to demonstrate they have a constituency…Dr Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst - Unisa
As to whether Herman Mashaba has a political constituency, I doubt it.Dr Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst - Unisa
This article first appeared on 702 : Is DA leader Mmusi Maimane about to quit?
More from Politics
When does a township become a suburb? Bonteheuwel's drive to change perceptions
Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie is fighting to have the Cape Flats area perceived as a suburb that drives investment.Read More
DA to decide if Herman Mashaba will serve his notice period or get cut loose
It's reported that some senior members of the Democratic Alliance want Mashaba's membership terminated with immediate effect.Read More
Should Pravin Gordhan get more power?
The Department of Public Enterprises wants more power to oversee SOEs. Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec’s Nazmeera Moola.Read More
'Ministers snubbing Scopa meeting on Eskom debt undermine Parliament'
Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says it is unacceptable for officials not to attend this engagement.Read More
'Mbete faced difficult questions. She has done a lot in terms of responding'
Xolani Xala (SA Business Abroad) defends his defence of ANC stalwart Baleka Mbete’s "car crash" interview on Al Jazeera.Read More
[WATCH] Lebanese protestors sing 'Baby Shark' to comfort frightened baby
It was a lighter moment after protests began last week against proposed new taxes and in favour of land reforms.Read More
Mashaba's exit shows serious racial divide within the DA - Prof Steven Friedman
Political studies expert Professor Steven Friedman gives his analysis of the recent developments within the Democratic AllianceRead More
DA thanks Herman Mashaba for his 'outstanding' work in JHB
Mashaba tendered his resignation saying the DA no longer represents a movement that can save the country.Read More
Mashaba: DA is no longer a movement that can save South Africa
Herman Mashaba announced that he will be resigning from the DA and subsequently as Joburg mayor, effective at the end of November.Read More
Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba calls it quits
Herman Mashaba's resignation comes after the announcement of Helen Zille as the DA's new federal council chair this past weekend.Read More
