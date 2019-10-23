Streaming issues? Report here
Is DA leader Mmusi Maimane about to quit?

23 October 2019 1:24 PM
by
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Herman Mashaba
Mmusi Maimane
DA
Unisa
Helen Zille
Somadoda Fikeni
University of South Africa
DA federal executive
DA Fedex
“He might have calculated there’s no way out,” says Dr Somadoda Fikeni, a political analyst at Unisa.

He will not jump without fighting… He might have calculated there’s no way out… Something cataclysmic would’ve had to happen [for him to resign] …

Dr Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst - Unisa
DA leader Mmusi Maimane seen on 20 October 2019 after Helen Zille was announced as the party's new Federal Council chair. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

Speculation is rife that Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is about to resign.

DA leaders are meeting, two days after the resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

Mashaba quit after the DA’s federal executive (Fedex) chose Helen Zille as its Chairperson.

Melanie Rice interviewed Dr Somadoda Fikeni, a political analyst at the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

When he lost to Helen Zille… he realised for the rest of his term he’ll be under her tutelage, she might be vindictive about the way she was treated…

Dr Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst - Unisa

The old guard leadership still have the networks to the funders. If funders might say they’ll stop funding because of his lack of direction, then those are some of the additional pressures…

Dr Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst - Unisa

That [a replacement for Maimane] is probably the biggest headache the DA has…

Dr Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst - Unisa

That [the formation of a breakaway party] is increasingly becoming a possibility… They would have to demonstrate they have a constituency…

Dr Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst - Unisa

As to whether Herman Mashaba has a political constituency, I doubt it.

Dr Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst - Unisa

This article first appeared on 702 : Is DA leader Mmusi Maimane about to quit?


