Author of 'Breaking Milk' says her book is about separations and connections
Dr Dawn Garisch has written her seventh novel, Breaking Milk, published by Karavan Press.
Her book explores family estrangement and the divisions and connections between humans.
The book is about separations and connections in many different areas.Dawn Garisch, Medical doctor, poet and author
Garisch is a practising medical doctor and says writing has been a journey of healing and self-discovery.
She's a founding member of the Life Righting Collective where she runs courses in memoir writing to help others heal.
She encourages people to find a creative outlet they love and commit to it every day to improve their mental health.
I see writing as primary healthcare.Dawn Garisch, Medical doctor, poet and author
Listen to the conversation On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:
