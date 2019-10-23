[LISTEN] Memoirist Alexandra Fuller on her 'aching need' to write

Multi-award winning author Alexandra Fuller talks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about her latest memoir, Travel Light, Move Fast.

It tells the story of her father, Tim Fuller, who moved to Africa to fight in the Rhodesian Bush War before settling as a banana farmer in Zambia.

The story moves between his life and the fallout from his sudden death in Budapest.

Fuller admits that along with humour and levity, grief and sadness have been a cornerstone of her work.

I think grief is the most honest thing we can do. I think it's our civic duty to grieve correctly. Alexandra Fuller, author

Tim Fuller turned to his daughter: “Let me tell you the secret to life right now, in case I suddenly give up the ghost.” Then he lit his pipe and stroked his dog Harry’s head. Harry put his paw on Dad’s lap and they sat there, the two of them, one man and his dog, keepers to the secret of life. “Well?” she said. “Nothing comes to mind, quite honestly, Bobo,” he said, with some surprise. “Now that I think about it, maybe there isn’t a secret to life. It’s just what it is, right under your nose. What do you think, Harry?” Harry gave Dad a look of utter agreement. He was a very superior dog.

“Well, there you have it,” Dad said. An extract from Alexandra Fuller's Travel Light, Move Fast

The memoir also deals with the death of Fuller's son from a brain seizure in 2018.

My experience of having a son move into the place of ancestors is that I've been called upon to become an elder. Alexandra Fuller, author

Listen to the full interview below: