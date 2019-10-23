Why it's worth forking out for super waiver insurance when hiring a car
Did you know that when you hire a car, the vehicle you rent ISN'T insured?
Rather, car hire companies 'self insure' using the waiver system - meaning when you hire the vehicle you are given a choice as to the level of liability you want to accept if the car is stolen or damaged.
The more expensive the waiver, the less you're likely to have to pay in the event of an accident or the theft of the car. At least that's the idea.
But, as consumer journalist Wendy Knowler warns, there are some circumstances which could cancel your waiver altogether and leave you responsible for the entire cost of replacing or repairing the car.
Things like travelling on a gravel road, hitting a pothole, water damage, damage to the undercarriage of the car and not reporting the accident or loss to the company in time - one company gives clients just three hours in which to report the damage or loss of a car.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
You’re also liable for the full cost of windscreen, hail, and tyre and rim damage, unless you opt to buy additional, specific waivers, offered by most rental companies at a reasonable extra cost - around R20.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
