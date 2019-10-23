My artwork is far from satanic, says Grantleigh pupil
The pupil whose artwork has caused outrage online says his art is a far cry from the "satanic panic" some people claim it to be.
The matric learner at Curro's Grantleigh School in Richards Bay released a statement on Wednesday.
A video of his year-end art exhibition posted on social media caused an outcry among parents and the Christian community for its depictions of satan, Jesus, the Bible and other references.
RELATED: Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school
In his statement, the young artist explains that his work is a dissection of contemporary faith.
The pupil says his artwork is a commentary on the commercialisation of contemporary organised religion.
He says his work questions the themes of good and evil and also explores how religious people are often exploited by individuals in disguise.
"I do not care what people believe, I simply want to highlight potential risks in how they believe it", his statement reads.
His statement offers a summary of the concepts and themes explored in his art. Read it below.
Statement from the young artist from #CurroGrantleigh. Thanks to my niece @AbzHudson for sharing pic.twitter.com/V3yhZV5Rwk— Pamela Power (@pamelapower) October 23, 2019
On Tuesday, Grantleigh School released a statement confirming that it would conduct an internal probe after Christian parents complained about an art exhibition.
