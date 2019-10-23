Prepare to laugh your lungs out at new Mark Banks stand-up show

Comic legend Mark Banks is in Cape Town, bringing his new one-man stand-up show to the stage.

His spectacular show, Mark Banks on Ice, will be on at the Theatre on the Bay in Camps Bay from 23 to 29 October.

The funnyman says his show is 80 minutes of pure comedy. (Sorry, no skating whatsoever, he jests.)

He joined CapeTalk's John Maytham in the studio and says his show involves a lot of improvisation. Based on his interview, audiences are in for a treat!

Tickets range from R120 to R200. Click here to book your tickets on Computicket.

Listen to his hilarious chat with John Maytham and more on what to expect: