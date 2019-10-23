Online platform 'Kush Kush' caters to women who use cannabis products

Jo Hope is the brains behind Kush Kush, Africa’s first woman-focused cannabis platform.

Hope says she created the online platform so that she could provide a customer service experience tailored for women who consume the product.

I was going into retail spaces that were focused on cannabis accessories and I honestly couldn't find a space that I really felt comfortable in. Jo Hope, Founder of Kush Kush

I wanted to create a lifestyle platform that also deals with the stigma around consuming cannabis. Jo Hope, Founder of Kush Kush

Hope says her platform is a judgement-free community of women who want to learn more about the world of cannabis.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive on John Maytham: