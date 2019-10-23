Can you help Cape Town chess champ get to continent's top youth competition?

A young chess prodigy from Cape Town is hoping to make South Africa proud at the forthcoming African Youth Chess Tournament in Namibia.

Twelve-year-old Amahle Zenzile from Crossroads began playing two years ago and soon became one of the best players in her age group at the Crossroads Chess Club.

She's since received her South African colours and has gone on to win the Western Cape Schools Chess under 11 Girls division and the South African Schools Chess under 13 girls tournament.

A back-a-buddy crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help Amahle get to the tournament in Namibia in December.

Amahle's friend and fellow chess champ Trinity van Beeck set up the fund and joined CapeTalk's John Maytham on Wednesday.

She's a very close friend of mine, so it's a no brainer to do this for her. She's almost like a sister to me. Trinity van Beeck

We've raised R31,000 so far and we need R40,000. Trinity van Beeck

Amahle and her coach, Thando Hlakula, will use the money raised to travel with the South African team to the event in December.

She is very talented. We picked it up on the third day she came through (to the club). I said this girl's got potential. Thando Hlakula, Coach - Crossroads Chess Club

Listen to the full interview below: