DA is on a path of self-destruction, we shouldn't disturb them - De Lille
Former member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Patricia de Lille says she told Mmusi Maimane in 2017 that the party is going to be captured by some individuals.
Mmusi Maimane resigned as the leader of the DA two days after Herman Mashaba announced his resignation from the party and subsequently as Johannesburg mayor. Athol Trollip then confirmed his resignation from the party and exit from politics.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, De Lille says she warned Maimaine numerous times about people in the party.
I once told him in a lift that there are some people in this party who really think they will rule until Jesus comes and all of us who are coming along are just spectacle.Patricia de Lille, Leader - Good Party
I want to wish Mmusi well in the future, I hate to say I told you so but really if you didn't stand up for your principle, the powerful people around him swallowed him and spat him out.Patricia de Lille, Leader - Good Party
De Lille says the DA has moved away from their values.
There is a shift and unfortunately, it is by the minority who want to keep the party where it was 50 years ago.Patricia de Lille, Leader - Good Party
It is very clear that the party is on a path of self-destruction and I think its best we don't disturb them.Patricia de Lille, Leader - Good Party
Political analsy Ebrahim Fakir says there is a structural problem with the DA.
Mmusi Maimane was not the only problem for the DA.Ebrahim Fakir, Political Analyst/ Director Of Programmes - Auwa at Socio Economic Research Institute
They need to go through a stage of stabilisation. If you are a DA member one should not panic because parties do go through factions.Ebrahim Fakir, Political Analyst/ Director Of Programmes - Auwa at Socio Economic Research Institute
