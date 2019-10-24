I am not going to jump to another party - Athol Trollip

Former Federal chairperson of the Democratic Alliance Athol Trollip says he did not expect his political career to end so abruptly.

On Wednesday, Trollip announced he is stepping down from the top DA position and also his exit from politics.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, he says the review panel on why the DA performed poorly in the 2019 general elections came up with recommendations and said the senior leadership should take responsibility and step down.

RELATED: DA is on a path of self-destruction, we shouldn't disturb them - De Lille

It would be unacceptable for me to see all the other leaders stepping down and me not taking responsibility. Athol Trollip, Former DA member

I said at the FedEx campaign that Helen Zille's reentry into politics was ill-informed, Trollip adds.

There is a time to come and a time to go. She won and that heralded in the time for me to go. I took that as a cue for my exit. Athol Trollip, Former DA member

RELATED: Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader, Athol Trollip confirms party exit

I decided that it would be hypocritical for me to continue sitting at the top table of the DA leadership if I didn't share the values and vision of that leadership. Athol Trollip, Former DA member

Trollip says he believes he still has a role to play in South Africa.

I find myself at a personal crossroads, I am technically unemployed and it's difficult for people of my complexion and age to go find a job. Athol Trollip, Former DA member

I have resigned from all active roles in the party, I have not resigned my membership, it still remains intact. Athol Trollip, Former DA member

He adds that he will not join any other political party but will do more in the DA on the sidelines.

I am not a party political hopper, I only served one party. I am not going to jump to another party and I think that is not good for one's image and reputation. Athol Trollip, Former DA member

If they allow Helen Zille to dominate I think it will be bad for the party. Athol Trollip, Former DA member

Listen to the full interview below...