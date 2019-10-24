[WATCH] Criminals con local woman of her money at an ATM
This CCTV footage posted online is proof that you should always be alert while withdrawing cash at an ATM.
Anti-crime activists Yusuf Abramjee has shared a video of a woman who is accosted and unknowingly robbed at an FNB ATM in an underhanded manoeuvre by two men.
The first man interrupts the woman while she is making a transaction. He starts forcefully pressing on the ATM screen and the woman walks off.
A second man approaches the ATM and takes the cash which has already been withdrawn from her account.
Be alert when withdrawing cash from an ATM. WATCH criminals are work... pic.twitter.com/CmEQlAn4pl— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 23, 2019
