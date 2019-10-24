[WATCH] Criminals con local woman of her money at an ATM

This CCTV footage posted online is proof that you should always be alert while withdrawing cash at an ATM.

Anti-crime activists Yusuf Abramjee has shared a video of a woman who is accosted and unknowingly robbed at an FNB ATM in an underhanded manoeuvre by two men.

The first man interrupts the woman while she is making a transaction. He starts forcefully pressing on the ATM screen and the woman walks off.

A second man approaches the ATM and takes the cash which has already been withdrawn from her account.