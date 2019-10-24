Russia lands the world's largest military aircraft at Waterkloof

Russia landed two of the world’s largest military planes at Waterkloof air force base on Wednesday.

The so-called Blackjack bombers (Tupolev Tu-160) are designed to carry nuclear weapons.

One of the two Russian Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bombers at the Waterkloof Air Force Base on 23 October 2019. Picture: @SANDFCorpEvents/Twitter

Not since the Gupta landings has there been such excitement at Waterkloof air force base… Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

It’s the first-ever landing of a Blackjack bomber in Africa.

The Russian show of force coincides with the Africa summit hosted by the Kremlin.

President Vladimir Putin, at the summit in Sochi, said he wants trade between Russia and African countries to double over the next five years.

They got scared by sanctions after the Ukraine war… They are looking for diversification plays… anywhere they can sell food, weapons, atomic energy… because you never know what the Americans and the Europeans are going to do to them next… Charlie Robertson, Global Chief Economist - Renaissance Capital

Russia is lagging far behind China – and even the US - in its influence in Africa.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Charlie Robertson, Global Chief Economist at Renaissance Capital.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

It’s partly business and quite a lot of politics… it’s about getting support at the United Nations and about Russia building allies around the world. Business? Not so much is happening… Charlie Robertson, Global Chief Economist - Renaissance Capital

Exports to Africa are a bigger deal for Russia than they are for China. About 1.1% of Russian GDP is connected to exports to Africa. It's about 0.8% to 1% for China… Charlie Robertson, Global Chief Economist - Renaissance Capital

