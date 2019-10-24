Solly Moeng: The DA has a serious identity crisis
Columnist and brand reputation expert Solly Moeng says the Democratic Alliance (DA) is facing an identity crisis.
Moeng says the party needs to decide on its constituency, core agenda and its direction going forward.
RELATED: DA is on a path of self-destruction, we shouldn't disturb them - De Lille
The DA has a serious identity crisis.Solly Moeng, Brand reputation management adviser and Don Valley CEO
I think it needs to decide what it wants to be known for, where it wants to go, what it wants to stand for.Solly Moeng, Brand reputation management adviser and Don Valley CEO
They can't be both. They cannot be a party whose core business is to represent and defend minorities, and also at the same time hope to one day become the party that replaces the ANC as the governing party.Solly Moeng, Brand reputation management adviser and Don Valley CEO
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Politics
Sanef 'dissapointed' after losing equality court battle against EFF
Earlier this year Sanef approached the court over the intimidation of five journalists by members of the EFF.Read More
'We will remember Maimane for his oratory powers'
Pundits weigh in on the rise and fall of DA former leader and the party's succession plans.Read More
DA wasn't aware Maimane planned to resign from the party - DA caucus chair
Democratic Alliance without Parliament chief whip after Maimane resigned, explains caucus chair and interim parliamentary leader.Read More
[WATCH] Aunty Pat serenades Mmusi with farewell ditty
Patricia de Lille sings goodbye to Mmusi Maimane as the exits the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Steenhuisen loses chief whip role after Maimane's resignation
John Steenhuisen says his term as DA's chief whip in Parliament ended when Mmusi Maimane announced his resignation.Read More
Mmusi Maimane cuts all ties with the DA
On Wednesday, Mmusi Maimane had announced that he would step down as DA leader but he has now resigned from the party altogether.Read More
I am not going to jump to another party - Athol Trollip
Former federal chairperson of the Democratic Alliance Athol Trollip says he took the return of Helen Zille as his cue to go.Read More
'DA has gone back to Tony Leon’s party. The future is bleak'
The DA seems more concerned about the loss of conservative white voters than about attracting more blacks, says Mcebisi Ndletyana.Read More
DA is on a path of self-destruction, we shouldn't disturb them - De Lille
Patricia de Lille and analyst Ebrahim Fakir react to the resignation of Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip from the DA leadership.Read More
[WATCH] Maimane resigns as DA leader, Trollip follows
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has thrown in the towel. He announced his resignation at a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon.Read More