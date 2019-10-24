Streaming issues? Report here
Solly Moeng: The DA has a serious identity crisis

24 October 2019 11:07 AM
by
Tags:
Mmusi Maimane
DA
Solly Moeng
What does the DA want to be known for and where is it headed? These are questions the party needs to answer, says Solly Moeng.

Columnist and brand reputation expert Solly Moeng says the Democratic Alliance (DA) is facing an identity crisis.

Moeng says the party needs to decide on its constituency, core agenda and its direction going forward.

RELATED: DA is on a path of self-destruction, we shouldn't disturb them - De Lille

The DA has a serious identity crisis.

Solly Moeng, Brand reputation management adviser and Don Valley CEO

I think it needs to decide what it wants to be known for, where it wants to go, what it wants to stand for.

Solly Moeng, Brand reputation management adviser and Don Valley CEO

They can't be both. They cannot be a party whose core business is to represent and defend minorities, and also at the same time hope to one day become the party that replaces the ANC as the governing party.

Solly Moeng, Brand reputation management adviser and Don Valley CEO

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


More from Politics

171102eff-palestine-rally005jpg

Sanef 'dissapointed' after losing equality court battle against EFF

24 October 2019 1:36 PM

Earlier this year Sanef approached the court over the intimidation of five journalists by members of the EFF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023-mmusi-maimane-edjpg

'We will remember Maimane for his oratory powers'

24 October 2019 1:20 PM

Pundits weigh in on the rise and fall of DA former leader and the party's succession plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190220-mmusi-maimanejpg

DA wasn't aware Maimane planned to resign from the party - DA caucus chair

24 October 2019 1:13 PM

Democratic Alliance without Parliament chief whip after Maimane resigned, explains caucus chair and interim parliamentary leader.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

de-lille-serenades-maimane-as-he-quites-dapng

[WATCH] Aunty Pat serenades Mmusi with farewell ditty

24 October 2019 11:45 AM

Patricia de Lille sings goodbye to Mmusi Maimane as the exits the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190405-steenhuisen-edjpg

Steenhuisen loses chief whip role after Maimane's resignation

24 October 2019 11:21 AM

John Steenhuisen says his term as DA's chief whip in Parliament ended when Mmusi Maimane announced his resignation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mmusi maimane resigns 2.jpeg.jpg

Mmusi Maimane cuts all ties with the DA

24 October 2019 10:41 AM

On Wednesday, Mmusi Maimane had announced that he would step down as DA leader but he has now resigned from the party altogether.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180410-atholtrollipjpg

I am not going to jump to another party - Athol Trollip

24 October 2019 9:01 AM

Former federal chairperson of the Democratic Alliance Athol Trollip says he took the return of Helen Zille as his cue to go.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mmusi Maimane Resigns

'DA has gone back to Tony Leon’s party. The future is bleak'

24 October 2019 8:42 AM

The DA seems more concerned about the loss of conservative white voters than about attracting more blacks, says Mcebisi Ndletyana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023mmusi

DA is on a path of self-destruction, we shouldn't disturb them - De Lille

24 October 2019 8:22 AM

Patricia de Lille and analyst Ebrahim Fakir react to the resignation of Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip from the DA leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191020mmusi

[WATCH] Maimane resigns as DA leader, Trollip follows

23 October 2019 6:22 PM

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has thrown in the towel. He announced his resignation at a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

