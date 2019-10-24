Solly Moeng: The DA has a serious identity crisis

Columnist and brand reputation expert Solly Moeng says the Democratic Alliance (DA) is facing an identity crisis.

Moeng says the party needs to decide on its constituency, core agenda and its direction going forward.

The DA has a serious identity crisis. Solly Moeng, Brand reputation management adviser and Don Valley CEO

I think it needs to decide what it wants to be known for, where it wants to go, what it wants to stand for. Solly Moeng, Brand reputation management adviser and Don Valley CEO

They can't be both. They cannot be a party whose core business is to represent and defend minorities, and also at the same time hope to one day become the party that replaces the ANC as the governing party. Solly Moeng, Brand reputation management adviser and Don Valley CEO

