Mmusi Maimane cuts all ties with the DA
Mmusi Maimane has resigned from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and as the party's member of parliament.
He made the announcement on Thursday morning on Twitter.
Maimane had initially resigned as party leader on Wednesday, indicating that he would remain party leader in Parliament.
WATCH: Maimane resigns as DA leader, Trollip follows
I have worked tirelessly to build the project of One SA for All. It’s been my greatest honour to serve the people of SA and will continue to do so. I have today resigned from the DA and Parliament. Thank you to the people of this country for your faith in our nation. God bless SA— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 24, 2019
