Steenhuisen loses chief whip role after Maimane's resignation
As a result of Mmusi Maimane's resignation, John Steenhuisen is no longer chief whip of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Parliament.
Steenhuisen explains that his term was linked to Maimane's tenure because it is the DA's parliamentary leader who appoints the chief whip.
RELATED: Mmusi Maimane cuts all ties with the DA
Steenhuisen moved to clarify on Twitter that he had not resigned from the party or as a member of parliament.
He says he remains "a committed and determined member of the party and cause".
Let me be clear: I have NOT resigned from the @Our_DA or Parliament. The Leader of the party appoints the Chief Whip. With Mmusi’s resignation from Parliament my term as Chief Whip ends. I remain a committed and determined member of the party and cause.— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) October 24, 2019
