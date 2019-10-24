Steenhuisen loses chief whip role after Maimane's resignation

As a result of Mmusi Maimane's resignation, John Steenhuisen is no longer chief whip of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Parliament.

Steenhuisen explains that his term was linked to Maimane's tenure because it is the DA's parliamentary leader who appoints the chief whip.

Steenhuisen moved to clarify on Twitter that he had not resigned from the party or as a member of parliament.

He says he remains "a committed and determined member of the party and cause".