Why too many acting CEOs spell trouble for SOEs
Scenario strategist Chantell Ilbury says the number of acting CEOs at South Africa's state-owned enterprises (SOE) is abnormal.
Ilbury says acting CEOs only oversee day-to-day operations and cannot set the strategic direction for SOEs in their acting capacity.
Beleaguered power utility Eskom has had 10 CEOs in the past decade. SA Airways has also been a revolving door.
Ilbury says this doesn't bode well for long-term strategic thinking and stability for the country's parastatals.
It is normal at times to have an acting CEO, but the abnormality in South Africa is so many, especially our SOEs have acting CEOs.Chantell Ilbury, Scenario Planner and author of Mind of a Fox
If you have an acting CEO who has been acting for two or three years, you start to have a problem. That's what's a happening the SOEs.Chantell Ilbury, Scenario Planner and author of Mind of a Fox
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
