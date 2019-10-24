[WATCH] Aunty Pat serenades Mmusi with farewell ditty
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille, formerly of the Democratic Alliance and currently the leader of the Good Party, wasted no time serenading Mmusi Maimane after he resigned as leader of the DA and then exited as a member as well.
In the video she stands next to the South African flag in what may be her ministerial office...
"Goodbye, I hate to see you go..." she sings in a pretty impressive key.
Her video has received mixed reactions with some saying it was petty and inappropriate, while others thoroughly enjoyed it.
Check out her efforts below:
SOMEONE STOP AUNTY PAT NOW!!!!!!😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9xhplJRujI— Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) October 23, 2019
Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
Statement by GOOD Leader
Patricia de Lille
23 October 2019
MMUSI MAIMANE GETS A TASTE OF HIS OWN MEDICINE
When I resigned from the DA on my own terms a year ago on 31 October 2018, it was after learning bitter lessons that the party’s stated policies were window-dressing not matched by its practices in government.
I hate to say I told you so but I am going to say it anyway. I am not claiming to be a sangoma but I warned Mmusi Maimane that if he didn’t stand on principle his party’s laptop boys would swallow him up and spit him out. He saw the blue train coming but didn’t know how to get out of the way.
The problem for Mmusi and his handlers in the DA is that none of them have a clue about principled leadership.
The DA is well on its way on the path of destruction, and it’s best we don’t disturb them.
South Africans who care about all our people must continue to come together for common GOOD.
To Mmusi I say: GOOD bye, I'm glad to see you go and hope you have a GOOD time.
Ends…
