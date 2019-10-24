Parenting is a journey, says comedian Stuart Taylor
Stuart Taylor is a comedian, an MC, actor, TV host and part-time musician.
But his most rewarding job is probably being a dad and husband.
Taylor is the father of two young boys, Dave (11) and Andy (9).
He talks all things parenting and family life in an insightful chat with CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies.
Parenting is a journey..Stuart Taylor
My big thing now is just about being present... That's one of the hardest lessons I've had to learn. I'm not a perfect parent that way, I can tell you.Stuart Taylor
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
