DA wasn't aware Maimane planned to resign from the party - DA caucus chair

Mmusi Maimane's resignation from the Democratic Alliance (DA) came as a surprise to senior members of the party.

DA caucus chairperson and interim parliamentary leader Annelie Lotriet says the news of Maimane's resignation broke while they were holding a caucus meeting.

We weren't aware of it, we didn't expect it... Because when he resigned as federal leader, he indicated that he would still continue as a member of parliament. Dr Annelie Lotriet, Interim DA parliamentary leader

I was not aware that he resigned from the party. The news broke while we were busy with caucus. I'm not aware of his reasons. Dr Annelie Lotriet, Interim DA parliamentary leader

Lotriet maintains that the party had not decided that Maimane should resign, instead it decided that there should be an early elective conference.

When I spoke to him earlier this morning he had not indicated that he was resigning as a member of parliament. Dr Annelie Lotriet, Interim DA parliamentary leader

That's not what the Federal Council decided. We said let's have an early elective congress and let the democratic process follow. Dr Annelie Lotriet, interim DA parliamentary leader

Lotriet explains that John Steenhuisen is no longer chief whip of DA in Parliament because he was appointed by Maimane.

Lotriet is the party's acting parliamentary leader until a new leader is appointed next week.

Lotriet says the DA caucus will elect a new leader of parliament who will appoint a new chief whip.

She says she still believes there's a lot of unity in the party.

