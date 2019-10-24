'We will remember Maimane for his oratory powers'
Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has been a member of Parliament for about four years and he leaves a caucus that some may argue was on the path of transformation.
However, how did this former leader fare in Parliament, what were his highs and what were his lows?
RELATED: 'Maimane's resignation isn't suprising, DA went on campaign to discredit him'
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show reflects on Maimane's political career with EWN parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis and University of KwaZulu-Natal political analyst Lukhona Mnguni on Maimane's departure and whether the DA has a succession plan.
Perhaps the greatest highlight of Maimane's parliamentary career was the speech that he delivered after former president Jacob Zuma's state of the nation address in February 2015.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN
In that speech Maimane said Zuma was a broken man who was presiding over a broken society, Davis explains.
We will remember Maimane for his oratory powers because at one point people were likening him to Barack Obama who is a great orator.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN
She adds that because the African National Congress was in trouble at that time, Jacob Zuma was the gift that kept on giving for Maimane.
So much so that when Zuma went, the DA lost its footing. When he gave the broken man speech is was not yet the leader, that came months later.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN
She says Maimane's determination to hire people that were not white also caused tension within the party.
Mnguni says he doesnt know whether it is fair or not to blame the exodus in the DA on the newly elected Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille as there have been tensions in the party for the past two years.
This is what happens when factionalism reaches its vantage point some people must stay and some must go. We have not been paying attention to the factions in the DA, they are alive and crystalised.Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst - University of KwaZulu Natal
He says Helen Zille's return to the party shows that those who opposed Maimane didn't have their own leader, thus calling her to return.
They decided to go and convince Zille to become a trojan horse on the federal council chairperson-ship race, I think she comes back somewhat weakened.Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst - University of KwaZulu Natal
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'We will remember Maimane for his oratory powers'
More from Politics
Sanef 'dissapointed' after losing equality court battle against EFF
Earlier this year Sanef approached the court over the intimidation of five journalists by members of the EFF.Read More
DA wasn't aware Maimane planned to resign from the party - DA caucus chair
Democratic Alliance without Parliament chief whip after Maimane resigned, explains caucus chair and interim parliamentary leader.Read More
[WATCH] Aunty Pat serenades Mmusi with farewell ditty
Patricia de Lille sings goodbye to Mmusi Maimane as the exits the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Steenhuisen loses chief whip role after Maimane's resignation
John Steenhuisen says his term as DA's chief whip in Parliament ended when Mmusi Maimane announced his resignation.Read More
Solly Moeng: The DA has a serious identity crisis
What does the DA want to be known for and where is it headed? These are questions the party needs to answer, says Solly Moeng.Read More
Mmusi Maimane cuts all ties with the DA
On Wednesday, Mmusi Maimane had announced that he would step down as DA leader but he has now resigned from the party altogether.Read More
I am not going to jump to another party - Athol Trollip
Former federal chairperson of the Democratic Alliance Athol Trollip says he took the return of Helen Zille as his cue to go.Read More
'DA has gone back to Tony Leon’s party. The future is bleak'
The DA seems more concerned about the loss of conservative white voters than about attracting more blacks, says Mcebisi Ndletyana.Read More
DA is on a path of self-destruction, we shouldn't disturb them - De Lille
Patricia de Lille and analyst Ebrahim Fakir react to the resignation of Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip from the DA leadership.Read More
[WATCH] Maimane resigns as DA leader, Trollip follows
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has thrown in the towel. He announced his resignation at a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon.Read More
More from Local
Russia lands the world's largest military aircraft at Waterkloof
"Not since the Gupta landings have there been such excitement at Waterkloof air force base," says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
[WATCH] Criminals con local woman of her money at an ATM
A video shows two men take a woman's cash in a fast ruse at an FNB ATM.Read More
READ: Mmusi Maimane’s resignation address
Mmusi Maimane resigned as the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday.Read More
Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader, Athol Trollip confirms party exit
Maimane’s resignation comes two days after Herman Mashaba announced his resignation from the party and subsequently as Johannesburg mayor.Read More
Why it's worth forking out for super waiver insurance when hiring a car
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler uncovers some of the hidden pitfalls of car hire contracts.Read More
My artwork is far from satanic, says Grantleigh pupil
The matric pupil at Grantleigh School, whose artwork is at the centre of religious debate online, has issued a formal statement.Read More
[LISTEN] Memoirist Alexandra Fuller on her 'aching need' to write
British-born, Zimbabwean-raised author Alexandra Fuller speaks to John Maytham about her latest book 'Travel Light, Move Fast'.Read More
Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA
Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains.Read More
Bonteheuwel matric pupil has to dodge bullets to and from school
EWN's Lizell Persens paints a picture of what matric pupils in Bonteheuwel have to deal with as final matric exams get underway.Read More
[LISTEN] No need to panic over Gauteng water supply, says expert
Visiting professor at the School of Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand Professor Mike Muller gives his take.Read More