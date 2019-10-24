Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has been a member of Parliament for about four years and he leaves a caucus that some may argue was on the path of transformation.

However, how did this former leader fare in Parliament, what were his highs and what were his lows?

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show reflects on Maimane's political career with EWN parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis and University of KwaZulu-Natal political analyst Lukhona Mnguni on Maimane's departure and whether the DA has a succession plan.

Perhaps the greatest highlight of Maimane's parliamentary career was the speech that he delivered after former president Jacob Zuma's state of the nation address in February 2015. Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN

In that speech Maimane said Zuma was a broken man who was presiding over a broken society, Davis explains.

We will remember Maimane for his oratory powers because at one point people were likening him to Barack Obama who is a great orator. Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN

She adds that because the African National Congress was in trouble at that time, Jacob Zuma was the gift that kept on giving for Maimane.

So much so that when Zuma went, the DA lost its footing. When he gave the broken man speech is was not yet the leader, that came months later. Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN

She says Maimane's determination to hire people that were not white also caused tension within the party.

Mnguni says he doesnt know whether it is fair or not to blame the exodus in the DA on the newly elected Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille as there have been tensions in the party for the past two years.

This is what happens when factionalism reaches its vantage point some people must stay and some must go. We have not been paying attention to the factions in the DA, they are alive and crystalised. Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst - University of KwaZulu Natal

He says Helen Zille's return to the party shows that those who opposed Maimane didn't have their own leader, thus calling her to return.

They decided to go and convince Zille to become a trojan horse on the federal council chairperson-ship race, I think she comes back somewhat weakened. Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst - University of KwaZulu Natal

