SABC to take on Netflix and Showmax by streaming its content
Image credit: John-Mark Smith
The SABC will soon stream all its content, reported TechCentral on Thursday.
While we know we are behind on the technology side, the SABC does not intend to leave streaming TV services to our competitors.Madoda Mxakwe, CEO - SABC Group
The public broadcaster says it will keep its traditional broadcast platforms.
It will negotiate with internet service providers to reduce data costs when accessing SABC content by way streaming.
Watch this space; more details on this breaking news story to follow.
This article first appeared on 702 : SABC to take on Netflix and Showmax by streaming its content
