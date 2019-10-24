Sanef 'dissapointed' after losing equality court battle against EFF
The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) says it is considering a number of options going forward, following the Equality Court's judgment dismissing its case against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
Earlier this year Sanef approached the court over the intimidation of five South African journalists by members of the EFF.
RELATED: Sanef approach Equality Court over intimidation of journalists
ALSO RELATED: Julius Malema's words had a chilling effect in newsrooms - Sanef
Sanef's executive director Kate Skinner says they are disappointed by the ruling.
Obviously we are disappointed but we not the judgment, we respect it. We have got to look at it and analyse it further.Kate Skinner, Executive director - Sanef
One of our major problem is that we asked the EFF for various meetings and basically said to us they couldn't meet us at all. When this mater started it was in fact quite a while before elections and the EFF said they couldn't meet us until after the elections.Kate Skinner, Executive director - Sanef
The Equality Court ruled against @SAEditorsForum in the frivolous and foolish case they brought against the EFF. We have defeated STRATCOM in their attempts to deligitimise the economic emancipation movement. The defeated included Ranjeni, Basson, Van Wyk, Du Preez & Bateman! pic.twitter.com/oqWmOIvw5l— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) October 24, 2019
Skinner says Sanef is exploring legal options.
Of course there are other ways of dealing with this matter. We have already held a meeting with various political parties around a memorandum of agreement about rules of engagement between political parties and the media...so we will continue to pursue that as well.Kate Skinner, Executive director - Sanef
This article first appeared on 702 : Sanef 'dissapointed' after losing equality court battle against EFF
