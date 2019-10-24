Travelling overseas? It’s becoming vital to get 'visa denial insurance'

A young man intending to travel to the UK on a paid-for holiday package contacted consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

He was left disappointed after his visa application failed.

His R25 000 package included tickets to see Manchester United, flights and accommodation.

On top of that, the visa application cost R1853.

Get “visa denial insurance”

Insurance products exist that cover you if your visa application fails and you, therefore, can’t travel.

If your visa is denied resulting in your international journey being cancelled, we will pay for or reimburse you the non-refundable portions of travel or accommodation for which you are legally liable. a "visa denial insurance" clause

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Knowler about visa denial insurance.

