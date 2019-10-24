How I cope with my diagnosis - real stories of people living with cancer
Being diagnosed with cancer can be a huge shock. It impacts on every area of your life.
CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson hosted an in-depth discussion on how to cope with a cancer diagnosis.
An oncologist and two people living with cancer had an open discussion about treatment options, the cost of treatment, emotional and psychological support, and much more.
The panel:
- Dr David Eedes, an oncologist and clinical oncology advisor at Independent Clinical Oncology Network (ICON SA)
- Rayghanah Cassiem, breast cancer survivor and member of the Cancer Buddies support programme
- Kevan Wright, mentor and motivational speaker fighting pancreatic cancer
RELATED: I fought breast cancer so I could survive for my daughter: Helena Vivier's story
Dr David Eedes says cancer is a costly disease to treat. He explains that treatment is never just a simple choice between chemotherapy, radiation or surgery.
Cancer is extremely expensive [to treat]. It's becoming unaffordable even in very wealthy countries.Dr David Eedes, oncologist
There are 200 different types of cancer and each one has its own way of being treated but we also have to look at the individual patient.Dr David Eedes, Oncologist
There are certain cancers that can be picked up early or even prevented.Dr David Eedes, Oncologist
RELATED: I survived four rounds of the 'red devil' chemotherapy, Gail Gilbride shares
Kevan Wright shares what when through his mind when he was diagnosed and the psychological impact it has had.
He says that counselling and finding support from other cancer patients has been vital for him.
I looked at the surgeon's eyes and he said I have pancreatic cancer. I didn't want to believe him because I've always been fit and healthy. There was no trace of cancer in my family.Kevan Wright, Mentor and motivational speaker fighting pancreatic cancer
I've even gone for counselling, purely to keep myself positive.Kevan Wright, Mentor and motivational speaker fighting pancreatic cancer
I've had support but it's still very lonely... Unless you've been through chemo, you don't know what it's like.Kevan Wright, Mentor and motivational speaker fighting pancreatic cancer
Rayghanah Cassiem has been living with metastatic breast cancer for 14 years. The cancer spread from her breast to her bones.
Despite her difficult journey, Cassiem says she's found comfort in raising awareness and educating others.
I am still on treatment but I'm living a normal life.Rayghanah Cassiem, Breast cancer survivor and member of the Cancer Buddies support programme
Today I can say that there is life after cancer.Rayghanah Cassiem, Breast cancer survivor and member of the Cancer Buddies support programme
Cassiem says cancer survivors, their caregivers and family members all need to find coping mechanisms.
Other cancer survivors who have walked the path of treatment called in to contribute their stories during the segment.
Listen to the entire discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
