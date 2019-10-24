Bike charity Qhubeka has wheeled off 100,000 bicycles to rural schoolkids so far
South African bike charity Qhubeka has distributed 100,000 bicycles since its inception 14 years ago.
Qhubeka founder Anthony Fitzhenry says the organisation has focused on helping young children get to school easier.
Qhubeka reaches the millstone through its fundraising programmes where people earn bicycles.
Fitzhenry says eight million children in South Africa walk to school.
He explains that the bicycles have helped children spend less time commuting to and from places of learning.
The children also save more of their energy on bikes so that they can focus more on their shoolwork.
A child that would walk to school for an hour, could achieve the same distance in 15 minutes with a bicycle.Anthony Fitzhenry, Qhubeka founder
The founder describes how Qhubeka started as a corporate social investment project and grew into a global charity.
In order to deal with [the poverty problem in South Africa] we felt that we needed to come up with a solution that was large and resilient.Anthony Fitzhenry, Qhubeka founder
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Thumbnail image credit: Qhubeka website.
