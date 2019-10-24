I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found
Freelance writer Alexander Matthews spent a fortnight working on a secluded farm in Scotland in exchange for food and lodging.
He travelled to the Ardlussa Estate on the Isle of Jura, Scotland after signing up for the volunteering gig on a UK website.
Matthews explains that Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms connects volunteers with opportunities to work on British farms in exchange for board and lodging.
He wrote about his travel experience in a Business Day piece titled, Holiday of ditches, dirty nails and rotting seaweed.
Matthews relays how he spent six hours of each day engaged in intense labour and what he discovered.
I had accommodation in this beautiful old farmhouse.Alexander Matthews, Freelance writer
Claire and Andy Fletcher are the farming couple. Claire was a fantastic cook. I was very well fed!Alexander Matthews, Freelance writer
Claire also runs an artisanal gin distillery.Alexander Matthews, Freelance writer
It was quite gruelling at times... but there was a bit of downtime on weekends too.Alexander Matthews, Freelance writer
It was cost-effective.Alexander Matthews, Freelance writer
It felt like a very authentic, genuine experience. A way of immersing oneself into a way of life that one doesn't necessarily have if you're on a g beach resort.Alexander Matthews, Freelance writer
I felt reinvigorated [after the two weeks].Alexander Matthews, Freelance writer
There's something restorative about being outside for hours at a time, even if you are working quite hard.Alexander Matthews, Freelance writer
Listen to him share his interesting experience with John Maytham:
More from Opinion
'DA has gone back to Tony Leon’s party. The future is bleak'
The DA seems more concerned about the loss of conservative white voters than about attracting more blacks, says Mcebisi Ndletyana.Read More
Is DA leader Mmusi Maimane about to quit?
“He might have calculated there’s no way out,” says Dr Somadoda Fikeni, a political analyst at Unisa.Read More
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com
Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
Stop looking for 'excellence' at private schools, says opinionista
Helena Wasserman, the editor of Business Insider SA, says society needs to stop looking for excellence in all the wrong places.Read More
'Anybody who shares the Bishops College sex video can be prosecuted'
John Maytham interviews social media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More
Eskom distributed less electricity in Aug 2019 than at any time since Feb 2009
“It’s a total mess! What used to be so simple has become a very complicated exercise,” says coal analyst Xavier Prevost.Read More
Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop
Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China
Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco).Read More
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list)
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.Read More
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how…
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions.Read More