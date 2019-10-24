I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found

Freelance writer Alexander Matthews spent a fortnight working on a secluded farm in Scotland in exchange for food and lodging.

He travelled to the Ardlussa Estate on the Isle of Jura, Scotland after signing up for the volunteering gig on a UK website.

Matthews explains that Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms connects volunteers with opportunities to work on British farms in exchange for board and lodging.

He wrote about his travel experience in a Business Day piece titled, Holiday of ditches, dirty nails and rotting seaweed.

Matthews relays how he spent six hours of each day engaged in intense labour and what he discovered.

I had accommodation in this beautiful old farmhouse. Alexander Matthews, Freelance writer

Claire and Andy Fletcher are the farming couple. Claire was a fantastic cook. I was very well fed! Alexander Matthews, Freelance writer

Claire also runs an artisanal gin distillery. Alexander Matthews, Freelance writer

It was quite gruelling at times... but there was a bit of downtime on weekends too. Alexander Matthews, Freelance writer

It was cost-effective. Alexander Matthews, Freelance writer

It felt like a very authentic, genuine experience. A way of immersing oneself into a way of life that one doesn't necessarily have if you're on a g beach resort. Alexander Matthews, Freelance writer

I felt reinvigorated [after the two weeks]. Alexander Matthews, Freelance writer

There's something restorative about being outside for hours at a time, even if you are working quite hard. Alexander Matthews, Freelance writer

Listen to him share his interesting experience with John Maytham: