Did 'imposter syndrome' play a role in resignation of DA's Mmusi Maimane?

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has moved to allay fears it is imploding following a spate of high-level resignations, saying it will not be derailed by internal or external issues.

On Wednesday Mmusi Maimane resigned as party leader, followed by his announcement on Thursday morning that he is also leaving the DA and resigning as member of parliament.

This followed the resignation of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba after former leader Helen Zille's return as Federal Council chair.

RELATED: Mmusi Maimane cuts all ties with the DA

RELATED: Former party leader Helen Zille beat out fellow-main contender Athol Trollip for the top spot.

A column by Steven Friedman examines the possible link between the resignation of the DA's first black political leader and "imposter syndrome".

The University of Johannesburg professor of political studies says the move by Maimane highlights one of the core problems of a democratic South Africa - "the assumption that the only way to do anything is the way white men did it in the past."

Professor Friedman retraces the naming of imposter syndrome by American psychologists in 1978, based on the experience of high-achieving women.

Essentially what it means is that if you're from a group that has not been in senior positions before - when those positions have been monopolised by another group and you achieve those positions - you may be very competent and a very successful person, but they discovered that you start believing that you don't really belong there. Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies - University of Johannesburg

I'm suggesting if that can be the case with women in a male-dominated environment, it can be the same for example with black people in an environment which was dominated by white people. Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies - University of Johannesburg

Professor Friedman notes that there have been repeated observations that the DA tends to battle with black leadership, citing Lindiwe Mazibuko as Patricia de Lille as earlier examples.

He suggests that one of the factors at play is that while the party recruits black leadership, it doesn't seem to have made any effort to ensure that those leaders feel at home in the party.

Remember that it started off as a party for white people run by white people. If that's its way of doing things, new people come in with different backgrounds.... It's very realistic to assume that they'll start to wonder, 'Do I really belong, are people judging me?' Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies - University of Johannesburg

I don't think that was ever understood in the DA and that's why the DA really ends up falling out with its black leaders. Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies - University of Johannesburg

For more on what constitutes a hostile environment in an organisation like the DA, listen below: