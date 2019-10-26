Eight unexpected things from a Rugby World Cup trip to Tokyo

Streaming issues? Report here
magic-bus-on-capetalkpng
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Lead SA: Lebo Ramafoko says goodbye to Soul City institute
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Lebo Ramafoko - Chief Executive Officer at Soul City Institute for Social Justice
Tomorrow at 07:45
Springboks to make it to RWC final?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dylan Rogers - Sports Broadcaster
Tomorrow at 08:10
Public Servants association warns of "victimisation of employees" at Public Protector's office
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Tahir Maepa - General Manager at Public Servants Association (PSA)
Tomorrow at 08:20
Civil Aviation Authority on Grounded planes
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 08:45
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Sakhi Gcina - Assistant Curator of Special Projects at Zeitz MocAA
Babalwa Mentjies - Jazz Singer
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:40
This Day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 09:45
How important is food when picking a travel destination?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marisa Crous - Writer for Traveller24
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what will happen now that the British MPs rejected the prime minister's timetable. 23 October 2019 2:09 PM
Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains. 23 October 2019 1:45 PM
Scientists develop artificial leaf that produces clean gas The leaf can produce gas that has the potential to become a sustainable alternative to petrol. A Cambridge professor explains. 23 October 2019 12:42 PM
View all World
England through to Rugby World Cup final - 'What a win!' England fans are ecstatic after their national side beat tournament favourites New Zealand in the first semi-final. 26 October 2019 12:22 PM
Warren Whiteley: I've got no doubt the Boks are going to defeat Wales The former SA skipper is optimistic that the Springboks will secure a comfortable win against Wales in the semis this weekend. 25 October 2019 12:20 PM
Cape bodyboarder Tristan Roberts beat the odds to win the world championship SA's bodyboarding star describes how he managed to secure the world championship title and describes his love for the sport. 23 October 2019 11:50 AM
View all Sport
Why WC premier wants lifestyle audits even though he believes his govt is clean Western Cape Premier Alan Winde expands on the struggle to find a contractor willing to take on the job of performing the audits. 26 October 2019 10:12 AM
Steenhuisen in the running to lead DA caucus in Parliament Democratic Alliance MP John Steenhuisen has confirmed that he has accepted nomination to become party's parliamentary leader. 25 October 2019 4:59 PM
DA to elect new parliamentary leader next week The party caucus in Parliament is looking for a new leader after Mmusi Maimane stepped down from all his duties. 25 October 2019 4:48 PM
View all Politics
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
'DA has gone back to Tony Leon’s party. The future is bleak' The DA seems more concerned about the loss of conservative white voters than about attracting more blacks, says Mcebisi Ndletyana. 24 October 2019 8:42 AM
View all Opinion
Original whistleblower explains SA's 'deregistered pension fund mess' Former FSB deputy registrar Rosemary Hunter traces the reasons millions of South Africans are owed unpaid pension benefits. 26 October 2019 1:28 PM
Why WC premier wants lifestyle audits even though he believes his govt is clean Western Cape Premier Alan Winde expands on the struggle to find a contractor willing to take on the job of performing the audits. 26 October 2019 10:12 AM
Mopping up operations continue after Fri downpours, emergency crews on standby The City's Disaster Risk Management Centre says emergency shelter and standby crews are ready in case of further extreme weather. 26 October 2019 9:04 AM
View all Local
Eight unexpected things from a Rugby World Cup trip to Tokyo 702 and CapeTalk producer Cecile Basson, travelled to Japan during the Rugby World Cup, and shares some insights. 26 October 2019 9:33 AM
Mzansi’s art scene captured in new, colourful book for kids The book takes readers on a vibrant journey and paints a picture of what SA artists have to offer. 25 October 2019 4:58 PM
Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula. 25 October 2019 2:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Original whistleblower explains SA's 'deregistered pension fund mess' Former FSB deputy registrar Rosemary Hunter traces the reasons millions of South Africans are owed unpaid pension benefits. 26 October 2019 1:28 PM
Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula. 25 October 2019 2:13 PM
Eskom blew over R300m on abandoned housing units, reports Sikonathi Mantshantsha Cash-strapped Eskom spent R338 million on housing for workers at Kusile. Not a single unit has been completed to date. 25 October 2019 1:12 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Eight unexpected things from a Rugby World Cup trip to Tokyo

26 October 2019 9:33 AM
by
702 and CapeTalk producer Cecile Basson, travelled to Japan during the Rugby World Cup, and shares some insights.

After more than 36 hours of travelling back from Tokyo to Cape Town, I can now properly reflect on what was a spectacular experience at the Rugby World Cup in Japan - the first one ever in Asia. I was there for three full days and saw two matches in Tokyo – the New Zealand vs Ireland and South Africa vs Japan games. Here are some of the highlights.

1. Snacks and drinks in the stadium were standardised, as they usually are with these big events. But, it had a lovely local flair. I ordered something called “hot chicken sticks” for ¥500.

You need to divide their currency by about 7.5 to get to the approximate rand value. So, this cost me about R67. These spicy deep-fried chicken strips with crispy fried pieces of chili on the side were an absolute highlight. Also on the menu was ‘pork wrapped onigiri’ and ‘deep-fried soy meat’ for vegans.

2. The speed of the free wifi in the stadiums was almost as impressive as the Japanese bullet trains. Seriously, South Africa cannot be a successful host of a massive sports event ever again if we cannot offer the stadium goers a working, fast and free connection to the outer world.

3. At both the games I attended, there was a brief moment of silence before the games kicked off to remember the victims of the deadly Typhoon Hagibis that struck Japan during the tournament. The seconds of silence from the almost 50 000 fans at the Tokyo stadium was incredibly moving, with literally no one speaking to observe the powerful moment.

4. Of course, there was some Karaoke on the big screens at the Tokyo stadium. All of the fans and there were many from Japan, Ireland, South African, and New Zealand at the games I attended, sang in unison songs from the screen such as Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline and Brian Adams’ summer of '69. It was weird but sweet.

5. Yes, the Japanese fans were fierce in their red and white jerseys. But it was the discipline, the songs, and respect of Irish lot that impressed me most. Even after their team suffered an embarrassing loss to the All Blacks, they stayed to the bitter end and applauded their captain Rory Best bowing out of his 14-year career in rugby. While we supported them against the All Blacks in their quarter-final, they did not return the favour when the Springboks played the home team the next day. I did have some pleasure in them losing twice.

6. South African fans did not take a backseat in our performance. I was part of a block of about 200 in green and gold. We were determined for the team to hear us and the cameras to film us. We sang Shosholoza and Juluka’s Impi. I even at one stage heard some Mshini Wami, which was weird, but at least we all knew the words.

7. Catching ANC Johannesburg chairperson Geoff Makhubo teaching Japanese fans to sing our anthem.

8. And lastly, the smart toilets of Tokyo. Of all the toilets I used, the only one that looked familiar was the one in the stadium. All of the others had functions like seat warming, spraying in all kinds of angles, deodorising and even can even play noises if needed for ‘privacy’. And here is a collection of Tokyo’s impressive thrones.

Cecile Basson is a producer on the Money Show on 702 and CapeTalk. She was hosted in Japan for two matches by MTN, the headline sponsor of the Springboks.


26 October 2019 9:33 AM
by

More from Lifestyle

art-bookjpg

Mzansi’s art scene captured in new, colourful book for kids

25 October 2019 4:58 PM

The book takes readers on a vibrant journey and paints a picture of what SA artists have to offer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

freedom breaking free

Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again

25 October 2019 2:13 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nataniël le Roux

[LISTEN] Nataniël on growing up 'on the wrong planet at the wrong time'

25 October 2019 10:57 AM

The performer extraordinaire discusses his first full-length memoir 'Look At Me – recollections of a childhood'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healing-patient-pillow-bed-hospital-pixabay-imagejpg

How I cope with my diagnosis - real stories of people living with cancer

24 October 2019 4:09 PM

What comes next after you or someone you love is diagnosed with cancer? An oncologist and two cancer survivors share their stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Visa

Travelling overseas? It’s becoming vital to get 'visa denial insurance'

24 October 2019 1:55 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how to get reimbursed if you can’t travel after a failed visa application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stuart-taylor-close-upjpg

Parenting is a journey, says comedian Stuart Taylor

24 October 2019 12:06 PM

Comedian and father of two Stuart Taylor says when it comes to parenting, he is still a work in progress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town V&A Waterfront

How a derelict harbour became the V&A Waterfront, SA’s most valuable real estate

23 October 2019 3:49 PM

Thirty years ago, it was stinky and derelict. Today, it employs 23 000 people and ranks among Africa’s most visited places.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

breaking-milk-book-coverpng

Author of 'Breaking Milk' says her book is about separations and connections

23 October 2019 2:58 PM

Cape Town-based medical doctor and author Dr Dawn Garisch describes the metaphors at the heart of her latest written offering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Checkers supermarket

Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working

23 October 2019 12:30 PM

Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hospital-drip-infusion-medicine-health-pixabay-imagejpg

I survived four rounds of the 'red devil' chemotherapy, Gail Gilbride shares

22 October 2019 4:40 PM

Gail Gilbride shares an update on her chemo journey and how she conquered aggressive treatment she thought she'd never get through.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Original whistleblower explains SA's 'deregistered pension fund mess'

Local Business

England through to Rugby World Cup final - 'What a win!'

Sport

Mopping up operations continue after Fri downpours, emergency crews on standby

Local

EWN Highlights

Turkey will clear Syria border area of YPG if Russia fails to act - Erdogan

26 October 2019 6:37 PM

Nearly 50 dead as Iraq protests take new violent turn

26 October 2019 6:22 PM

Lebanese take to streets for 10th day, defying Hezbollah

26 October 2019 6:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA