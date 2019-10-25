'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion'

The ongoing saga of former CEO Peter Moyo's court battle with Old Mutual has gripped the public imagination.

Daily Maverick associate editor and columnist Ferial Haffajee penned an article which examines why South Africans have fallen for the David-versus-Goliath depiction of the spat put forward by Moyo and his attorney, Eric Mabuza.

Moyo has twice returned to the company after the courts ordered he be re-instated after being fired.

Haffajee explains why, in the court of public opinion, Moyo has outplayed and outfoxed the giant insurer.

The fact that he may have been conflicted as Old Mutual holds, in paying out shares to himself and his business partners rather than preferential shares to the company, is completely lost in the public debate. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor and columnist - Daily Maverick

I think the pugnacious idea of returning to work _twice _and making sure the media were all there really won him a place in the heart of South Africans who feel often that they're up against a corporate sector that's opaque, that possibly charges them too much Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor and columnist - Daily Maverick

She adds that, in the bigger picture, executive-level salaries are often completely out of touch with the performance of a company.

