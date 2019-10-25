[PICTURES] Flooding, traffic chaos in Cape Town as the heavens open
A powerful cold front made landfall in Cape Town early on Friday, causing heavy rain, traffic chaos and severe flooding in areas.
Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre reported several weather-related incidents such as roof damage and flooded roads.
Reports of traffic accidents on many routes in and around the city are coming in thick and fast.
The South African Weather Service has issued a flood alert.
Cape Town going crazy with incidents— 1Second (@1SecondLater) October 25, 2019
Just add some water for chaos.
Jack-knifed truck N1 Outbound opposite Ysterplaat.#1SecondTelegram@BOSBEER2006 @EWNTraffic @IOL @netstartraffic @CapeTownFreeway @JulianaArruve pic.twitter.com/up5vdwz6UL
For emergencies, call 021 480 7700 (cellphone) or 107 (landline).
For service requests (non-emergencies), call 0860 103 089.
Good morning Cape Town! Heavy rain and a cold day ahead is predicted, starting at 13 degrees. Dress warm, drive safe and remember to keep saving water! 🌧️☔️🚗🧣 #ThinkWaterCT #BuckleUp #FridayFeeling— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) October 25, 2019
Follow @CityofCTAlerts for City updates. pic.twitter.com/o5CJqnuoXr
