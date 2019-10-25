[PICTURES] Flooding, traffic chaos in Cape Town as the heavens open

A powerful cold front made landfall in Cape Town early on Friday, causing heavy rain, traffic chaos and severe flooding in areas.

Londonderry Rd, Ottery. Credit: Rhys Pughe-Parry

Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre reported several weather-related incidents such as roof damage and flooded roads.

Reports of traffic accidents on many routes in and around the city are coming in thick and fast.

Picture credit: Rhys Pughe-Parry

The South African Weather Service has issued a flood alert.

For emergencies, call 021 480 7700 (cellphone) or 107 (landline).

For service requests (non-emergencies), call 0860 103 089.

Good morning Cape Town! Heavy rain and a cold day ahead is predicted, starting at 13 degrees. Dress warm, drive safe and remember to keep saving water! 🌧️☔️🚗🧣 #ThinkWaterCT #BuckleUp #FridayFeeling



Follow @CityofCTAlerts for City updates. pic.twitter.com/o5CJqnuoXr — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) October 25, 2019