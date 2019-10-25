SABC must balance its books before plotting to take on Netflix, says expert

The SABC says it plans to take on streaming giant Netflix by streaming its content online.

RELATED: SABC to take on Netflix and Showmax by streaming its content

MyBroadband.co.za editor-at-large Jan Vermeulen says the SABC might be jumping the gun with its ambitious endeavour.

He says the cash-strapped public broadcaster has more immediate problems, such as collecting the revenue it's due for TV licence fees.

The SABC needs to make [TV licences] work and make those books balance before it can even imagine to drop the kind of money that Netflix is dropping on high-quality productions. Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband.co.za

You have to walk before you run, and you can't walk before you crawl. Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband.co.za

There are Netflix options that are cheaper than a TV licence. Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband.co.za

Netflix is bleeding money... You need a treasure trove to take them on. Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband.co.za

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: