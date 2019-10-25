SABC must balance its books before plotting to take on Netflix, says expert
The SABC says it plans to take on streaming giant Netflix by streaming its content online.
MyBroadband.co.za editor-at-large Jan Vermeulen says the SABC might be jumping the gun with its ambitious endeavour.
He says the cash-strapped public broadcaster has more immediate problems, such as collecting the revenue it's due for TV licence fees.
The SABC needs to make [TV licences] work and make those books balance before it can even imagine to drop the kind of money that Netflix is dropping on high-quality productions.Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband.co.za
You have to walk before you run, and you can't walk before you crawl.Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband.co.za
There are Netflix options that are cheaper than a TV licence.Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband.co.za
Netflix is bleeding money... You need a treasure trove to take them on.Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband.co.za
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
