[LISTEN] Nataniël on growing up 'on the wrong planet at the wrong time'
Singer, songwriter and storyteller extraordinaire Nataniël (full name Nataniël le Roux) is also a prolific author.
After already writing 16 books, he's now released the first full-length version of his life, which he describes as a childhood memoir.
The iconic performer (also a celebrity chef) says the book is essentially about the inner life of a child, covering his own experiences from when he was five years old to high school-going age.
Although he grew up in what he describes as the "most normal, lovable, Christian home", Nataniël always knew he was different.
It's about how everything that seemed normal to other children was not normal to me.Nataniël, Performer and author
I did not understand that my parents did not sue the universe but allowed me to take part in sport at school or to have to play rugby for three years or to wear grey shorts like other children!Nataniël, Performer and author
He says he chose not use his name in "Look At Me – recollections of a childhood" so that parents around the world who have a child who might not like the "correct" things, can identify with the real-life story.
For more insight into Nataniël, the person, take a listen:
