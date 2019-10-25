Patrice Motsepe launches R100 million jobs fund as part of pledge to Bill Gates
In 2013, we joined the ‘Giving Pledge’. It’s a group of [superrich] families [convened by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett] that pledged to give half of their wealth… this is part of the commitment we made…Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, founder - The Motsepe Foundation
Billionaire Patrice Motsepe on Thursday pledged R100 million towards the creation of jobs and skills training.
The Motsepe Foundation will partner with 33 of the largest religious organisations in the country to launch the jobs fund.
Applications are open to people whether they’re religious or not.
South Africa’s 29% unemployment rate is among the highest in the world
The youth unemployment rate is around 55%.
Government alone could never solve the problems we face…Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, founder - The Motsepe Foundation
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, founder of The Motsepe Foundation.
Moloi-Motsepe spoke about the fund and why it chose faith-based organisations to collaborate with.
She also recounted an example of how a church with large tracks of unproductive land, with money from the Foundation, have started learning from neighbouring macadamia nut farmers.
We work with religious organisations because on the ground they work with the communities we try to reach. The poor, marginalised, children headed families… religious organisations lead when it comes to those social projects…Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, founder - The Motsepe Foundation
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
The Foundation’s goal has always been poverty alleviation…Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, founder - The Motsepe Foundation
The beauty of philanthropic organisations is that they can commit patient capital, particularly to help with entrepreneurial programmes, job creation and sustainable projects in communities…Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, founder - The Motsepe Foundation
This article first appeared on 702 : Patrice Motsepe launches R100 million jobs fund as part of pledge to Bill Gates
