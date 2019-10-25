Streaming issues? Report here
Warren Whiteley: I've got no doubt the Boks are going to defeat Wales

25 October 2019 12:20 PM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Boks
Warren Whiteley
Lions Captain Warren Whiteley
Wales
2019 Rugby World Cup
The former SA skipper is optimistic that the Springboks will secure a comfortable win against Wales in the semis this weekend.

Former Springbok captain Warren Whiteley says he's confident that the national side will be victorious over Wales in the weekend semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Boks face Wales in Yokohama on Sunday.

Whiteley sustained a knee injury in April which cost him a spot on the World Cup team.

He's backed Siya Kolisi to skipper the national side to victory.

The loose forward says the Boks have the advantage of a strong defence, a quality set-piece and forward dominance.

He believes that the current squad is a much better side than those put forward in previous clashes against Wales.

The Lions captain predicts that the game might be close in the first 40 to 50 minutes, but that the Boks will outplay Wales in the end.

The Boks are going to take it, hey, I've got no doubt.

Warren Whiteley, Lions captain and former Springbok captain

I honestly believe that we are going to beat them quite comfortably. At least by 10 points or so.

Warren Whiteley, Lions captain and former Springbok captain

It feels to me that we are peaking at the right time.

Warren Whiteley, Lions captain and former Springbok captain

Listen to Whiteley's predictions and analysis on Today with Kieno Kammies:


More from Sport

world-champ-tristan-robertsjpg

Cape bodyboarder Tristan Roberts beat the odds to win the world championship

23 October 2019 11:50 AM

SA's bodyboarding star describes how he managed to secure the world championship title and describes his love for the sport.

siya-kolisi-familyjpg

[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory

20 October 2019 5:20 PM

The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members.

190906-mapimpijpg

Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals

20 October 2019 2:24 PM

The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match.

springbok-captain-siya-kolisijpg

SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!'

20 October 2019 9:28 AM

How will it go down in Tokyo on Sunday? Andrew Howitt of Fantasy Rugby TV on SA's upcoming World Cup quarterfinal match.

mpumelelo-mpumi-mhlongo-in-studiojpg

Star para-athlete aiming to change narrative around the disabled in Africa

19 October 2019 12:40 PM

Mpumelelo Mhlongo talks about the Mpumi2020 campaign, which documents his journey to the next Paralympic Games.

download-7jpg

Netball star bags SA Sports Star nomination, says Caster is her inspiration

18 October 2019 8:51 AM

Karla Pretorius, swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker & Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana are vying for the award.

eulicidjpg

There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes

14 October 2019 5:05 PM

Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwear.

rassie-erasmusjpg

Boks could secure comfortable win against Japan, predicts Krige

14 October 2019 4:38 PM

The Springboks are up against Japan on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup.

180916berlingif

Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark

11 October 2019 5:50 PM

Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt.

typhoon-hagibispng

Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958

11 October 2019 2:04 PM

Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead.

