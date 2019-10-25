Warren Whiteley: I've got no doubt the Boks are going to defeat Wales
Former Springbok captain Warren Whiteley says he's confident that the national side will be victorious over Wales in the weekend semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
The Boks face Wales in Yokohama on Sunday.
Whiteley sustained a knee injury in April which cost him a spot on the World Cup team.
He's backed Siya Kolisi to skipper the national side to victory.
The loose forward says the Boks have the advantage of a strong defence, a quality set-piece and forward dominance.
He believes that the current squad is a much better side than those put forward in previous clashes against Wales.
The Lions captain predicts that the game might be close in the first 40 to 50 minutes, but that the Boks will outplay Wales in the end.
The Boks are going to take it, hey, I've got no doubt.Warren Whiteley, Lions captain and former Springbok captain
I honestly believe that we are going to beat them quite comfortably. At least by 10 points or so.Warren Whiteley, Lions captain and former Springbok captain
It feels to me that we are peaking at the right time.Warren Whiteley, Lions captain and former Springbok captain
Listen to Whiteley's predictions and analysis on Today with Kieno Kammies:
