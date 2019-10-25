City of Joburg cyber hack: 'No verifiable confirmation that ransom is required'
Hackers were on Friday reportedly demanding a ransom after breaching the City of Johannesburg network, which has led to unauthorised access to information systems.
The breach has restricted consumers from being able to access the city's services online and via its call centre.
RELATED: City Power working to fix virus-hit website
Security breaches are not new to the City of Johannesburg, this is the second one. Three months ago, City Power’s website was hit by a virus which encrypted the utility’s databases.
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane.
We are at the joint operation centre where city officials are dealing with the matter and having spoken to the head of IT, there is no verifiable confirmation that a ransom is required or demanded at this moment.Nthatisi Modingoane, Spokesperson - City of Johannesburg
He says the city is working with the group forensic services to investigate the number of allegations and claims that have been made.
Some people were alleging that their lives were being threatened linked to the hacking and some were saying a ransom was demanded, so we want a separate process to deal with allegations while the technical team deals with technical issues.Nthatisi Modingoane, Spokesperson - City of Johannesburg
Modingoane reiterates that he foresee any sensitive information has been compromised or stolen.
Our initial assessment says everything was happening at a user level and not at an application level. What I can confirm is that we are starting to restore the systems in phases.Nthatisi Modingoane, Spokesperson - City of Johannesburg
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : City of Joburg cyber hack: 'No verifiable confirmation that ransom is required'
More from Politics
Kathrada Foundation to stage protest outside Gupta's 'Saxonwold Shebeen'
The foundation wants the controversial family held to account for their role in state capture.Read More
Did 'imposter syndrome' play a role in resignation of DA's Mmusi Maimane?
Prof. Steven Friedman expands on column which suggests while the DA recruited black leaders, it did not make them feel at home.Read More
Sanef 'dissapointed' after losing equality court battle against EFF
Earlier this year Sanef approached the court over the intimidation of five journalists by members of the EFF.Read More
'We will remember Maimane for his oratory powers'
Pundits weigh in on the rise and fall of DA former leader and the party's succession plans.Read More
DA wasn't aware Maimane planned to resign from the party - DA caucus chair
Democratic Alliance without Parliament chief whip after Maimane resigned, explains caucus chair and interim parliamentary leader.Read More
[WATCH] Aunty Pat serenades Mmusi with farewell ditty
Patricia de Lille sings goodbye to Mmusi Maimane as the exits the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Steenhuisen loses chief whip role after Maimane's resignation
John Steenhuisen says his term as DA's chief whip in Parliament ended when Mmusi Maimane announced his resignation.Read More
Solly Moeng: The DA has a serious identity crisis
What does the DA want to be known for and where is it headed? These are questions the party needs to answer, says Solly Moeng.Read More
Mmusi Maimane cuts all ties with the DA
On Wednesday, Mmusi Maimane had announced that he would step down as DA leader but he has now resigned from the party altogether.Read More
I am not going to jump to another party - Athol Trollip
Former federal chairperson of the Democratic Alliance Athol Trollip says he took the return of Helen Zille as his cue to go.Read More
More from Local
SAPS launches crime-fighting app
Police say the app was developed a few years ago before it was tested earlier this year.Read More
Kathrada Foundation to stage protest outside Gupta's 'Saxonwold Shebeen'
The foundation wants the controversial family held to account for their role in state capture.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa's family considers working with AfriForum
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says an international organisation has also approached the family to assist with the investigation.Read More
Patrice Motsepe launches R100 million jobs fund as part of pledge to Bill Gates
The Motsepe Foundation is partnering with 33 religious groups to launch the fund, says its founder, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe.Read More
[PICTURES] Flooding, traffic chaos in Cape Town as the heavens open
It’s raining cats and dogs in Cape Town – and getting flooded quite rapidly now. Listeners have sent in pictures.Read More
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion'
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle.Read More
Did 'imposter syndrome' play a role in resignation of DA's Mmusi Maimane?
Prof. Steven Friedman expands on column which suggests while the DA recruited black leaders, it did not make them feel at home.Read More
'We will remember Maimane for his oratory powers'
Pundits weigh in on the rise and fall of DA former leader and the party's succession plans.Read More
Russia lands the world's largest military aircraft at Waterkloof
"Not since the Gupta landings have there been such excitement at Waterkloof air force base," says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
[WATCH] Criminals con local woman of her money at an ATM
A video shows two men take a woman's cash in a fast ruse at an FNB ATM.Read More