City of Joburg cyber hack: 'No verifiable confirmation that ransom is required'

Hackers were on Friday reportedly demanding a ransom after breaching the City of Johannesburg network, which has led to unauthorised access to information systems.

The breach has restricted consumers from being able to access the city's services online and via its call centre.

Security breaches are not new to the City of Johannesburg, this is the second one. Three months ago, City Power’s website was hit by a virus which encrypted the utility’s databases.

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane.

We are at the joint operation centre where city officials are dealing with the matter and having spoken to the head of IT, there is no verifiable confirmation that a ransom is required or demanded at this moment. Nthatisi Modingoane, Spokesperson - City of Johannesburg

He says the city is working with the group forensic services to investigate the number of allegations and claims that have been made.

Some people were alleging that their lives were being threatened linked to the hacking and some were saying a ransom was demanded, so we want a separate process to deal with allegations while the technical team deals with technical issues. Nthatisi Modingoane, Spokesperson - City of Johannesburg

Modingoane reiterates that he foresee any sensitive information has been compromised or stolen.

Our initial assessment says everything was happening at a user level and not at an application level. What I can confirm is that we are starting to restore the systems in phases. Nthatisi Modingoane, Spokesperson - City of Johannesburg

