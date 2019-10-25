Senzo Meyiwa's family considers working with AfriForum

Senzo Meyiwa's family says police have done due diligence in the case of the soccer star's death but there appears to be a delay on the part of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Meyiwa was shot and killed in Vosloorus in 2014.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma was at the family's home in KwaZulu-Natal.

Duma says they are considering working with Afriforum or other

The family have told us they are disappointed in the National Prosecuting Authority. They say that they have been reliably informed that the police have done due diligence in this investigation and have given all information to the NPA but they are suggesting that there is somehow a delay on the part of the NPA. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

They are now considering working with AfriForum. They are also saying some international organisation has approached the family saying that they will assist them in finding Senzo's killer. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

Duma says Meyiwa's brother is still angry and has lost hope in the NPA.

An emotional brother of #SenzoMeyiwa, Sifiso says the family will not give up until Senzo’s killers are found and arrested. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/lgPzp75pu9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 25, 2019

