Local

Senzo Meyiwa's family considers working with AfriForum

25 October 2019 1:32 PM
by
Tags:
Senzo Meyiwa
senzo meyiwa investigations
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says an international organisation has also approached the family to assist with the investigation.

Senzo Meyiwa's family says police have done due diligence in the case of the soccer star's death but there appears to be a delay on the part of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Meyiwa was shot and killed in Vosloorus in 2014.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma was at the family's home in KwaZulu-Natal.

Duma says they are considering working with Afriforum or other

The family have told us they are disappointed in the National Prosecuting Authority. They say that they have been reliably informed that the police have done due diligence in this investigation and have given all information to the NPA but they are suggesting that there is somehow a delay on the part of the NPA.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

They are now considering working with AfriForum. They are also saying some international organisation has approached the family saying that they will assist them in finding Senzo's killer.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

Duma says Meyiwa's brother is still angry and has lost hope in the NPA.

Click on the link below to hear the full report...


This article first appeared on 702 : Senzo Meyiwa's family considers working with AfriForum


25 October 2019 1:32 PM
by
Tags:
Senzo Meyiwa
senzo meyiwa investigations

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
