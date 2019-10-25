Kathrada Foundation to stage protest outside Gupta's 'Saxonwold Shebeen'

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and supporters are planning a protest on Friday evening outside the Saxonwold compound belonging to the controversial Gupta family.

The process is to highlight the issues around the role that the Guptas played in state capture. Prema Naidoo, Board member - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

The organisation is calling for members of the family to be held to account for their role in state capture.

It's understood key members of the wealthy, Indian-born Guptas are now living in Dubai.

Our demand is that they must be extradited, we must sign treaties with countries which are possibly housing them, and the NPA must prosecute them. Prema Naidoo, Board member - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

The property outside which the protest will take place, hit the headlines in 2015 when former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe claimed to have visited a 'shebeen' in the area, after phone records placed him in the vicinity of the Gupta compound.

They have been known to entertain many former cabinet ministers in that house. Prema Naidoo, Board member - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

Meanwhile Times Live is reporting that the foundation has fallen foul of members of the Hindu community for Friday night's planned protest.

It says that, in a letter to the foundation, the World Hindu Foundation SA calls the protest “an insult to the Hindu faith, the Hindu community at large".

