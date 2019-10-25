SAPS launches crime-fighting app
Residents of Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal, have been introduced to a new crime-fighting app by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Vodacom.
Police say the app was developed a few years ago before it was tested earlier this year.
SAPS national spokesperson Vish Naidoo says the app is available on android phones and iPhones.
They can google 'My SAPS' app and it will come on the screen and they will be prompted to download it. Once they have downloaded it then they will have access to any police station in close proximity to them provided that they have their data on.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS
Download the #MySAPSApp now to help SA Police help citizens turn the tide against crime.— Vodacom (@Vodacom) October 25, 2019
This app further solidifies government's mandate on digital transformation and access to service delivery to all, enabled by Vodacom.#MoreTogether #VodacomBusiness pic.twitter.com/qFcuhNmpMj
The app will provide an opportunity for people to give tip-offs, they can access our social media accounts, go into Crime Stop and provide information on crimes that happened or about to happen.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS
We also want to appeal to the nation that people must not abuse this app because what we are finding now with our 10111 call centre - we have 70% fake calls and that really puts a huge strain on our resources.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS
Click on the link below to hear more on the application...
This article first appeared on 702 : SAPS launches crime-fighting app
