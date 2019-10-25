How accessible is public transport system for users living with disabilities?
On Friday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula undertook to travel across the City of Tshwane using the Gautrain, buses and taxis in order to gauge how accessible public transport is for those living with disabilities.
At one point the minister donned a blindfold as part of the White Cane Walk, in a bid to see how members of the partially sighted and blind community experience transport in the city.
So, just how accessible is the country's public transport system for users living with disabilities?
Susan van Wyk of Blind SA joined the minister on Friday morning,
The (Gautrain) train itself is accessible because it tells you where you stop at each station.Susan van Wyk - Blind SA
The bus services in general, there needs to be a lot of synchronisation, there needs to be training of staff.Susan van Wyk - Blind SA
Officials from Blind SA asked about on these goggles as we undertook the WHITE CANE WALK. Today we worked together to demonstrate mechanisms that promote the availability and integratedness of public transport for persons with disabilities in the City. We will do more. pic.twitter.com/hP2GrN5cNS— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 25, 2019
Minister of Transport @MbalulaFikile Blind folded to experience the challenges faced by people who are visually impaired. Creating awareness about Blindness during the City of Tshwane's White Cane Walk Day 2019 #FixingTransport #OTM2019 #BlindSA pic.twitter.com/vZ2EKO9BBO— Zintle Groepe (@thee_lotus) October 25, 2019
