Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:35
Secret Something competition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:10
DA manoeuvres: Steenhuisen frontrunner for parliamentary leader
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Steenhuisen
Today at 15:20
Rugby World Cup Preview - who will move into the semi's?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liam Del Carme - Rugby writer
Today at 15:40
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
What are the rules when electing a new party leader?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anneli Lotriet - interim DA parly leader and caucus chairperson
Today at 16:10
The government plans to introduce an Aarto ‘stealth tax’ in addition to licence demerits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association
Today at 16:20
Explore! Awesome South African Artists
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cobi Labuscagne - Author of the recently-released Explore! Awesome South African
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH COLIN CULLIS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 17:05
Who’s who on the US blacklist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacques Coetzee - M&G
Today at 17:20
The South African Police Service has quietly launched a crime-fighting app
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Rosewarne - Md at Wolfpack Information Risk
Today at 17:46
Akadaemia Award winners and S.A.M.A Nominees Deep South Live In-Studio
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dave Ledbetter
Ronan Skillen
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Surviving breast cancer
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Sam Stewart - Cancer activist and survivor
Tomorrow at 07:45
New Zealand vs England
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Yanga Sibembe - Sports Journalist at the Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 08:21
A reflection on the Russia-Africa summit
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Mills Soko - Professor of International Business and Strategy at Wits Business School
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Kenneth Tindall - Creator of Cape Town City Ballet's SATORI
Dr Ingrid Daniels - Director Cape Mental Health Cape Mental Health
Tomorrow at 09:05
Open secrets report on unpaid pensions
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Rosemary Hunter - Partner at Bell Dewar Incorportated
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:40
This day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: Mercedes-Benz CLA
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[VIDEO] Football coach disarms armed student and gives him a hug Surveillance video released on Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon the coach hugging the 18-year-old after taking the gun a... 21 October 2019 1:33 PM
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown! Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo. 20 October 2019 12:50 PM
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images. 18 October 2019 2:46 PM
View all World
Warren Whiteley: I've got no doubt the Boks are going to defeat Wales The former SA skipper is optimistic that the Springboks will secure a comfortable win against Wales in the semis this weekend. 25 October 2019 12:20 PM
Cape bodyboarder Tristan Roberts beat the odds to win the world championship SA's bodyboarding star describes how he managed to secure the world championship title and describes his love for the sport. 23 October 2019 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members. 20 October 2019 5:20 PM
View all Sport
Kathrada Foundation to stage protest outside Gupta's 'Saxonwold Shebeen' The foundation wants the controversial family held to account for their role in state capture. 25 October 2019 1:32 PM
City of Joburg cyber hack: 'No verifiable confirmation that ransom is required' Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane gives an update on the latest security breach on the network. 25 October 2019 1:15 PM
Did 'imposter syndrome' play a role in resignation of DA's Mmusi Maimane? Prof. Steven Friedman expands on column which suggests while the DA recruited black leaders, it did not make them feel at home. 25 October 2019 8:04 AM
View all Politics
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 22 October 2019 8:31 AM
Stop looking for 'excellence' at private schools, says opinionista Helena Wasserman, the editor of Business Insider SA, says society needs to stop looking for excellence in all the wrong places. 21 October 2019 10:41 AM
'Anybody who shares the Bishops College sex video can be prosecuted' John Maytham interviews social media law expert Emma Sadleir. 18 October 2019 4:17 PM
View all Opinion
SAPS launches crime-fighting app Police say the app was developed a few years ago before it was tested earlier this year. 25 October 2019 1:50 PM
Kathrada Foundation to stage protest outside Gupta's 'Saxonwold Shebeen' The foundation wants the controversial family held to account for their role in state capture. 25 October 2019 1:32 PM
Senzo Meyiwa's family considers working with AfriForum EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says an international organisation has also approached the family to assist with the investigation. 25 October 2019 1:32 PM
View all Local
Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula. 25 October 2019 2:13 PM
[LISTEN] Nataniël on growing up 'on the wrong planet at the wrong time' The performer extraordinaire discusses his first full-length memoir 'Look At Me – recollections of a childhood'. 25 October 2019 10:57 AM
How I cope with my diagnosis - real stories of people living with cancer What comes next after you or someone you love is diagnosed with cancer? An oncologist and two cancer survivors share their stories... 24 October 2019 4:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula. 25 October 2019 2:13 PM
Eskom blew over R300m on abandoned housing units, reports Sikonathi Mantshantsha Cash-strapped Eskom spent R338 million on housing for workers at Kusile. Not a single unit has been completed to date. 25 October 2019 1:12 PM
Financial markets in Africa are increasingly supportive of investment South Africa still tops the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index but other countries on the Continent are snapping at its heels. 25 October 2019 11:32 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again

25 October 2019 2:13 PM
by
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Debt
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
investing
investments
financial freedom
emergency fund
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula.

A “financial freedom number” refers to the amount of money you need to never have to work for a salary or a wage again.

To be financially free you need:

  • Zero debt

  • An emergency fund (large enough to cover three months’ expenses)

  • Investments that generate enough to cover your monthly expenses

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed personal finance expert (Galileo Capital) Warren Ingram.

Ingram spoke about how to determine what amount of money you will need to be financially free.

He suggested starting with your expenses (monthly, annual and periodic), not your income.

Ingram also discussed the “5% rule” and a simple, quick way of determining a rough number - you’ll need about 20 times your annual expenses.

Alternatively, multiply your monthly expenses by 12 and divide it by 0.08.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again


25 October 2019 2:13 PM
by
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Debt
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
investing
investments
financial freedom
emergency fund

More from MyMoney Online

Discovery, Sandton

Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com

22 October 2019 8:31 AM

Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Divorce

Considering divorce? How to avoid getting poorer in the process

17 October 2019 2:43 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram warns that divorce almost always destroys wealth. Here’s how to not lose your money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

islandjpeg

How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month)

15 October 2019 3:36 PM

Saving money on boring stuff such as a car can allow you to do really outrageous and courageous stuff, says Sam Beckbessinger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

standard-bank-bjpg

Why Mergence Investment Managers is buying Standard Bank and Mr Price

15 October 2019 11:46 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks investment analyst Nolwandle Mthombeni to share her stock picks of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hourglass cash money

5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late

14 October 2019 2:48 PM

It’s better to start late than never! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeanette Marais.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

big-mac-indexpng

Believe it, or not – the cost of living in SA is amongst the lowest in the world

14 October 2019 1:11 PM

If only we earned more – we’d be rich! Kieno Kammies interviews Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-piggy-bankjpg

Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

14 October 2019 10:30 AM

You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Growth

How to start saving and investing money

11 October 2019 12:08 PM

Unless you're über-rich, saving money is a must. But it’s not easy. Arabile Gumede talks to personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loan lending

Lending money to family – what to do, and what not to do

11 October 2019 10:07 AM

Don’t do it! But if you must, you may want to consider personal finance expert Warren Ingram’s advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tax-refundjpg

How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)

9 October 2019 2:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

Divorce

Considering divorce? How to avoid getting poorer in the process

17 October 2019 2:43 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram warns that divorce almost always destroys wealth. Here’s how to not lose your money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-piggy-bankjpg

Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

14 October 2019 10:30 AM

You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Growth

How to start saving and investing money

11 October 2019 12:08 PM

Unless you're über-rich, saving money is a must. But it’s not easy. Arabile Gumede talks to personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loan lending

Lending money to family – what to do, and what not to do

11 October 2019 10:07 AM

Don’t do it! But if you must, you may want to consider personal finance expert Warren Ingram’s advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diseasepng

How to live off a dread disease benefit

9 October 2019 1:58 PM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram discusses "dread disease benefits", typically paid out as a lump sum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

financial-advisorjpg

Is your financial advisor any good?

8 October 2019 12:31 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says the answers to these five questions should give you a good idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

johannesburg-stock-exchange-jsejpg

SA investments haven’t grown in 5 years. Should you rather put it in the bank?

7 October 2019 10:03 AM

Bank deposits outperformed other far riskier investments over 5 years. Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says to hang tight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman hammock Hong Kong

How to retire before you’re old

3 October 2019 11:57 AM

Exhausted? Do things differently and retire while you’re still relatively young, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman piggy bank

Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago

2 October 2019 3:15 PM

Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

transfer-moneyjpg

8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever'

27 September 2019 12:53 PM

Peter Lynch managed the world’s best-performing unit trust for 13 years, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom blew over R300m on abandoned housing units, reports Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Business

[PICTURES] Flooding, traffic chaos in Cape Town as the heavens open

Local

Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Former 'Isibaya' actor Andile Gumbi dies in Israel

25 October 2019 2:25 PM

Makwetu tells MPs some departments unhappy with AG's rates

25 October 2019 2:01 PM

SADC calls for immediate removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe

25 October 2019 1:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA